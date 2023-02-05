PVL: Dindin Santiago-Manabat upbeat despite losing debut with Akari

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a losing debut with Akari, Dindin Santiago-Manabat keeps her faith in her young teammates in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Manabat had an impressive first game as a Charger with a game-high 17 points but they fell to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The veteran opposite spiker admitted the team had first-game jitters despite putting up a gallant stand in the last two sets only for Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon, and Kat Tolentino to restore the order for the Flying Titans.

“I think we’re still in a stage, where everyone is still being shocked. We were surprised [by Choco Mucho’s attacks]. But it’s just our first game. We have to study more, know each other more, and help each other,” said Manabat in Filipino shortly after the loss. “I’m looking forward to bringing out our best for this team.”

Manabat is sticking to the positives after seeing a lot of potential from her young teammates.

“My team is young but it has the potential. We still have a lot to learn but with the help of our coaches, we can slowly reach our full potential,” the former overseas player said. “We can also do what our opponent did to us. We need more push, perseverance, and work as one to bring out our A game.”

“We’ve been together for just weeks. Give us more time, months and years. For sure, my young teammates will reach their full potential and we will be able to get a good path and good results in the league,” she added.

Manabat, who decided to start fresh after six years with Chery Tiggo, is grateful to be part of this new team that only joined the PVL in the Reinforced Conference.

“As you can see, I am very happy. I always say that I wanted to explore and learn more. Akari gave it to me with coach Jorge [Souza de Brito] and they also gave me a chance to help them aside from learning from them,” said the 29-year-old spiker. “I’m so happy to be here. Every time we train, I learn a lot and become more patient.”

Akari will have a tough second game against F2 Logistics on Saturday at Philsports Arena.

Manabat hopes to address their lapses after committing 23 errors.

“We haven’t seen F2 play so we have to scout them. We have to communicate more and address our lapses from the first game. We need to stay focused even if we lose a set, we have to stay positive and keep on fighting,” she said.

