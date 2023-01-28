PVL: Gervacio, Guino-o, Tempiatura join new-look Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz signed Dzi Gervacio, Heather Guino-o, and Jellie Tempiatura to fill in the gap of its key losses ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Exactly a week before their finals rematch against defending champion Creamline on opening day at Smart Araneta Coliseum, Petro Gazz welcomed three new players to complete its roster following the departures of Myla Pablo, Bang Pineda, and Seth Rodriguez.

Despite losing three players and champion coach Rald Ricafort and his deputy Arnold Laniog, who transferred to PLDT, veteran setter Chie Saet is excited to usher in a new era for the Angels under coach Oliver Almadro.

“We lost some but we also recruited new members. With our new system under our new coaches, we’re excited to play this conference and we will do our best,” said Saet during the All-Filipino Conference press launch on Saturday.

Gervacio, Guino-o, and Tempiatura were teammates with the defunct Perlas Spikers in the 2021 bubble before the club decided to take a leave of absence. The trio will be reuniting with their former teammate Nicole Tiamzon at Petro Gazz.

Gervacio parted ways with F2 Logistics after one season, while Guino-o was released by PLDT. The spiking pair will team up with wing spikers Tiamzon, Grethcel Soltones, Jonah Sabete, and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas as Pablo jumped ship to F2 Logistics after helping the Angels win the Reinforced title last December.

Libero Tempiatura is ending a one-year hiatus from the PVL after missing the action in the 2022 season. The former Adamson stalwart joins Cienne Cruz in taking care of the floor after Pineda transferred to Akari.

The Angels also signed Des Clemente from F2 Logistics, joining middle blockers Rem Palma and MJ Phillips.

Meanwhile, Cignal completed its team after signing middle blocker Gen Casugod.

Casugod is reuniting with her former college coach Shaq Delos Santos and fellow Far Eastern University products Gyzelle Sy and Chinchin Basas, who are also newcomers, as well as Rachel Anne Daquis, Gel Cayuna, and Jerrili Malabanan.

The HD Spikers let go of Angeli Araneta, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, Joy Dacoron, Arianne Layug, and Klarisa Abriam in the offseason.

Cignal had its best PVL season so far in 2022, winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Open Conference and Invitations. The HD Spikers made their first Finals appearance in the Reinforced Conference last December but they settled for a runner-up finish after the Angels swept the series.

