PVL, PNVF hold officiating seminar

The hectic offseason spiked with shock movements of both players and coaches has generated considerable buzz for the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) coming season.

The organizing Sports Vision wants to make sure the games will match the hype.

Tournament officials are hoping to have better officiating in the coming season with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Referees Refresher Course on Jan. 19 and 20 at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“After rolling out the video challenge system last year, we’re kickstarting the new season with this Referees Refresher Course, which will now be a regular fare preparatory to the PVL having its own group of referees culled from the PNVF Licensed Referees,” said Sports Vision and PVL president Ricky Palou.

Songsak Chareonpong, chair of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Committee, will grace the two-day event, which aims to expose participants to game trends and sharpen their competence to match international standards.

Officials are looking at the course to improve officiating in both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf.

“The Referees Refresher Course aims to fuse in the interpretation of rules, correct adoption of system with emphasis on mechanics and continue to promote the sport and develop and produce a new breed of volley referees,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with Palou, Suzara and PNVF secretary general Jose Donaldo Caringal to deliver welcome remarks. Chareonpong and PNVF rules chair Yul Benosa will serve as resource speakers.

Day 1 will focus on rules of the game, new rule modifications and highlight on volleyball matches. Day 2 will be about practical application, including demonstration teams, and the modern volleyball use of technology, including the video challenge.

The PVL kicks off the new season next month with the All-Filipino Conference.

Player and coaches’ movements have marked the runup to the new season with Oliver Almadro moving to Petro Gazz, Rald Ricafort now with PLDT and Regine Diego taking over at F2 Logistics, which has also drawn two-time conference Most Valuable Player (MVP) Myla Pablo into its fold.

Akari has also signed two-time league MVP Dindin Manabat and former University of Santo Tomas stalwart Camille Victoria.

