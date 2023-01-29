PVL: Regine Diego hopes ‘a woman can be the last man standing’ as she leads F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics’ new coach Regine Diego said her multi-titled predecessor and college coach Ramil De Jesus chose her to take the lead for the Cargo Movers in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season.

The former La Salle libero-turned-volleyball coach is determined to prove herself to De Jesus by becoming “a woman who will be the last man standing” this All-Filipino Conference, which opens next Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Of course, I was honored and happy because it was Coach Ramil who chose me, and my La Sallian family who wanted me to be appointed in this team, and also the team owners. I’m grateful for them [for] giving me this chance,” Diego told the reporters. “But of course, I have to prove myself.”

Diego, who played as a libero under De Jesus La Salle from UAAP Seasons 70 to 72 including a championship run in 2009, had wanted to guide the Cargo Movers together with her coach.

But for now, she needs to help the franchise rise from underwhelming finishes last season as the lone professional female volleyball tactician in the PVL.

“I’m actually super happy to be here. I wish I could coach side by side with Coach Ramil; that’s the dream. But hopefully, eventually, it will be soon, I can feel it,” she said.

FROM TEAMMATE TO COACH

The decorated high school coach, who steered the Nazareth School to a perfect UAAP Season 82 girls’ volleyball title run, also teamed up with Cha Cruz-Behag and Aby Marano in the UAAP. But this time, she will be calling the shots for them as well as Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili as well as Myla Pablo and Ivy Lacsina.

“It feels weird to be the coach at first, to be the coach of some of my teammates before. But it’s better. I think I’m in a good place because it feels so much easier for me to talk to them. Not just as a coach, but also as a friend, also as a teammate, so they understand what I’m trying to translate,” Diego said.

“I think that’s our advantage. Having a girl-to-girl relationship between the head coach and players. Hopefully, our relationship with each other as friends, also ex-teammates, will be translated into our games. Now, we’re a team now. So we have to like, bring all these girls up to where we were before. To have that feeling of a champion again,” she added.

Having only a month to prepare, Diego is not forcing a real big change in her team but she is putting in premium on the Cargo Movers’ connection.

“I know they all have the skills. I want them to build more connection with each other, I want them to have better relationships with each other. What else? I want them to play together, not just focusing on one person in the games. So I want the result [to be] a team result, not just individual,” the new F2 Logistics coach said.

“All my team or our team can do is to do our best every game, and try to improve every day, and then let’s see,” she added.

Being the rose among the thorns in the PVL is an honor for Diego, but she hopes she won’t be the last female head coach in the professional league.

For now, she hopes F2 Logistics to be the last team standing in the All-Filipino Conference.

“I’m very glad and very happy to be the first, and hopefully not the last. I hope to be the spark of empowering women. But it’s also very pressuring for me, because I’m going to lead, or I have to be a good example for these ladies and girls who are supporting Philippine volleyball,” Diego said. “Hopefully, we’ll do our best and I’ll do my best.”

“And hopefully, a woman can be the last man standing for this year,” she added.

Diego makes her PVL debut when F2 Logistics battles PLDT, under Reinforced champion coach Rald Ricafort, on February 7 at Philsports Arena.

