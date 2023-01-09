PVL: Toni Rose Basas, Gyzelle Sy reunite with Shaq Delos Santos at Cignal

MANILA, Philippines — Toni Rose Basas and Gyzelle Sy reunited with their former college coach Shaq Delos Santos as the Far Eastern University products signed with the Cignal HD Spikers ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season.

Sources told Inquirer Sports that the HD Spikers are set to introduce Basas and Sy as their newest recruits in the coming days.

The former Lady Tamaraws will be under Delos Santos for the first time in seven years since their Final Four run in the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball tournament last 2016.

Besides the Cignal coach, Sy and Basas will team up with fellow FEU standouts Rachel Anne Daquis, Gel Cayuna, and Jerrili Malabanan.

Basas parted ways with PLDT after spending the last two seasons, while veteran playmaker Sy is making her comeback after missing the competition for one season.

The opposite spiker tallied a total of 43 points built on 33 attacks, five blocks, and five aces in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, where PLDT missed the semifinals with a 3-5 finish.

Sy last played in the PVL when Chery Tiggo ruled the first PVL tournament as a professional in the 2021 Open Conference in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. She was the backup playmaker of Jasmine Nabor.

The High Speed Hitters parted ways with Basas, Heather Guino-o, and Eli Soyud after their contracts expired last December 31. PLDT also let go of coach George Pascua but it signed Petro Gazz champion coach Rald Ricafort along with his deputy Arnold Laniog.

Basas and Sy beef up Cignal’s roster after it released Angeli Araneta, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, Joy Dacoron, Arianne Layug, and Klarisa Abriam.

The HD Spikers had their best season so far in 2022, winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Open Conference and Invitations. They made their first PVL Finals in the Reinforced Conference last December but they settled for a runner-up finish after the Petro Gazz Angels swept the series.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next