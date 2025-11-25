Raheja Universal today unveiled the ultra-modern, futuristically designed World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at Raheja District, Vashi NX. The inauguration celebrated a monumental achievement for Raheja Universal, reinforcing their promise as a transformative player in the Navi Mumbai real estate landscape, in commercial and residential developments.

From L to R: Mr. Peter Yep, Ms. Crystal Edn, Mr. Ashish Raheja, Mr. Scott Wang, unveiling the Grand lobby of Prime at WTC Navi Mumbai at Raheja District

This launch marked a milestone in Raheja Universal’s vision to establish the Raheja District as the region’s undisputed premier hub for mixed-use development, hosting marquee names such as WTC Navi Mumbai. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Ashish Raheja, MD & CEO Raheja Universal and CEO WTC Navi Mumbai, Ms. Crystal Edn, Executive Director- Membership Services, Mr. Scott Wang , Vice President Asia Pacific Region and graced by Ms. Adele Zhang, Senior Regional Services Manager, Asia Pacific Region, Ms. Xiang Li, Asia Pacific Region Office, all from World Trade Center Association (WTCA), in the presence of Mr. Peter Yap, CEO, WTC Yangon, Mr. Neil Kidd, CEO, WTC Perth, Ms. Mary Yu, Chairperson, WTC Chongqing, and Mr. Takahiro Fukuoka, Representative Director & CEO, WTC Osaka, alongside other WTC dignitaries and distinguished guests.

The WTC Navi Mumbai holds a strong significance for the region, providing the opportunity for the local business and trade community to expand its footprint globally. Thereby enhancing the socio-economic and commercial value of the region. Apart from establishing the financial and economic strength of WTC Navi Mumbai placing the WTC Navi Mumbai at par with their global establishments.

Ashish Raheja, MD & CEO, Raheja Universal and CEO WTC Navi Mumbai, emphasized the long-term commitment to quality and design innovation, saying, “This formal launch of Prime at WTC Navi Mumbai is a powerful validation of Raheja District’s potential as a high-value, globally aligned business destination. Raheja Universal has always been a metaphoric player with a futuristic vision. Our Design Excellence and Scalability have been strong pillars for sustained, stable and steady growth.”

“Prime at WTC Navi Mumbai is designed to be the first impression of our commitment to world-class standards and efficiency. It boldly showcases Navi Mumbai’s readiness—led by the infrastructure of the Raheja District—to host global trade.”

“The future of trade and business in Navi Mumbai begins here, at Raheja District. Our decision to partner with Raheja Universal was based on their unwavering record of quality and their strategic vision for developing a holistic, future-ready business ecosystem. WTC Navi Mumbai will be key in positioning the city on the global trade map—a testimony to how Raheja Universal is delivering precisely on the world-class commitment,” added Ms. Crystal Edn, Executive Director, Membership Services (WTCA), expressed.

The significance of this event was underscored by the exclusive presence of select global representatives from the WTCA, reinforcing the strong Indo-global collaboration driving the development.

Nestled within the 60+ acre Raheja District, The WTC Navi Mumbai, is an integrated business ecosystem poised to transform Navi Mumbai’s economic landscape. The project provides a crucial physical link, enabling businesses to leverage the global WTCA network.

This project is a true game-changer for the region by:

Global Connectivity and FDI Magnet : Providing businesses with a direct link to the WTCA’s global trade network across 90+ countries, attracting MNCs and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with instant global credibility.

Trade Facilitation : Offering essential services such as International Trade Seminars, Business Matchmaking, and Trade Information to boost exports and imports, particularly for MSMEs.

Infrastructure Synergy: Strategically located to leverage the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Atal Setu (MTHL), and proximity to the JNPT Port, making it an unparalleled hub for logistics and global trade within the entire MMR corridor.

About Raheja Universal

Raheja Universal is one of MMR’s most trusted and respected real estate developers, known for its luxury developments & commitment to quality and innovation. With a legacy spanning four decades and a portfolio of 10+ million sq. ft. of completed developments across 50+ projects, the company has delivered landmark residential and commercial projects across MMR. Raheja Universal is driven by a vision to create design-forward, future-ready spaces that blend thoughtful planning with elevated lifestyles.

About Raheja District

Raheja District is a flagship mixed-use township by Raheja Universal, located in Vashi NX — one of Navi Mumbai’s fastest-growing urban zones. Spread across 60+ acres, the township envisioned as a self-sustained ecosystem that brings together scalable commercial spaces, premium residences, a 1+ km retail Boardwalk, the proposed membership-accesible District Club and District Park. Strategically located, the township offers excellent connectivity to key hubs via the Eastern Freeway, Sion Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Designed for modern urban living, Raheja District combines lifestyle, connectivity, and convenience in a future-forward format.