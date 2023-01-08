RC Calimag transfers to San Beda

MANILA, Philippines—The busy NCAA offseason continues.

After a coaching staff change in San Sebastian and a star player’s departure from Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda made a move of its own.

The Red Lions landed former national youth team standout RC Calimag, who transferred to San Beda just a few weeks after being part of University of the Philippines’ finals run in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

The move was made official on Sunday with San Beda posting a picture of Calimag sporting a Red Lions shirt alongside team manager Jude Roque and coach Yuri Escueta.

“Having a talent like RC would be a boost to our program. He is coming from a winning program like UP and I’m hearing about his dedication and great attitude,” said Escueta.

Calimag, who played two seasons with UP, was sparingly used in a stacked Fighting Maroons team, averaging only 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in Season 85.

The 6-foot-3 Calimag, however, will have to serve a one-year residency before being eligible to play for the Red Lions, who lost their main weapons in James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio to graduation. Kwekuteye averaged 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in his final season with San Beda.

Fortunately for the Lions, they are expected to parade new talents in Jomel Puno and Colin Dimaculangan as well as the returning JV Gallego in Season 99.

San Beda is also reportedly one of the heavy suitors along with College of St. Benilde for Allen Liwag, who bid EAC farewell last Friday.

The Red Lions finished Season 98 with a 12-6 record in the elimination round before being eliminated by the Blazers in the Final Four.

