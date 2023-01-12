Regine Diego takes over as F2 Logistics head coach

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Diego has been named as the new head coach of F2 Logistics ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season.

The Cargo Movers on Thursday announced that the former Nazareth School coach will call the shots for their team this season.

Diego is taking over the coaching reins after Ramil de Jesus’s longtime deputy Benson Bocboc coached F2 Logistics during its first season in the PVL last year.

#F2Fortified2Fight A former DLSU Lady Spiker who has transitioned from player to coach… A champion athlete

A champion coach We welcome Coach Regine Diego to our team called family 💛.#LetsMoveNow#LetsGoF2LetsGo pic.twitter.com/4jTNfcgQ40 — F2 Cargo Movers (@F2CargoMovers) January 12, 2023

De Jesus didn’t coach the Cargo Movers in the 2022 season. No reason was given by the multi-titled coach and the team.

Bocboc and coach Noel Orcullo are still part of F2 Logistics’ coaching staff.

Diego is making her debut in the professional ranks after being a UAAP girls’ champion coach in 2019.

The youthful mentor steered the Lady Bullpups, led by Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Lams Lamina, to a 14-0 sweep of the Season 84 tournament.

She resigned as Nazareth School coach and NU Lady Bulldogs coaching staff in 2020.

Diego, who also called the shots for the women’s 17-under and 19-under national teams, played for La Salle under De Jesus in the 2000s.

Expectations are high for Diego as F2 Logistics is seeking to have a better 2023 season after missing the semifinals in the previous year, placing sixth in the Open Conference, skipping the Invitationals, and finishing fifth in the Reinforced Conference.

