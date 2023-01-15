Rhenz Abando puts on show in KBL All-Star festivities, wins dunk contest

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando shone the brightest in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star festivities at Suwon KT Arena on Sunday.
Abando kicked off his first All-Star participation by ruling the slam dunk contest. The former Letran standout garnered a couple of perfect scores with his two-handed 360-degree dunk sealing the victory.
아반도가 덩크 찢었어요 🫠
다들 신나서 방방뛰는거 왤케 귀엽냐고 pic.twitter.com/9npwMb65Gu
— 먕 (@dyfugivibo) January 15, 2023
Abando then made it a double celebration by leading a team of Filipino imports with RJ Abarrientos and SJ Belangel to a 13-7 victory over the locals in the 3X3 game.
Abarrientos, the only Filipino import selected in the main All-Star Game, also played a key role in the win.
Abarrientos and Team Heo Ung, however, fell to Team Lee Dae-Sung, 122-117, in the All-Star Game.
The former Far Eastern University ace finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists.
Ha Yoon-Ki took home the All-Star Game MVP plum with 28 points on a blistering 14-of-17 shooting from the field.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Toddlers Reaction To Whitney Houston Song Is More Precious Than Grammy Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralToddlers’ Reaction To Whitney Houston’s Song Is More Precious Than Grammy | Watch Viral Video To be honest,...
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWeekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs...
Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer
[ad_1] Home EducationLIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Interested...
PBA 3×3: San Miguel wins Leg 1 title, tops Pioneer
[ad_1] San Miguel. PBA IMAGES MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel won Leg 1 of the PBA 3X3 Third Conference Season 2 after...
Belgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 Hosts India
[ad_1] Home SportsBelgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Hosts India Belgium's Elliot van Strydonck said...
JEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow JEE Main 2023...
Average Rating