Rhenz Abando puts on show in KBL All-Star festivities, wins dunk contest

admin
27Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 6 Second


Rhenz Abando KBL All-Star

Rhenz Abando. Photo from Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando shone the brightest in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star festivities at Suwon KT Arena on Sunday.

Abando kicked off his first All-Star participation by ruling the slam dunk contest. The former Letran standout garnered a couple of perfect scores with his two-handed 360-degree dunk sealing the victory.

Abando then made it a double celebration by leading a team of Filipino imports with RJ Abarrientos and SJ Belangel to a 13-7 victory over the locals in the 3X3 game.

Abarrientos, the only Filipino import selected in the main All-Star Game, also played a key role in the win.

Abarrientos and Team Heo Ung, however, fell to Team Lee Dae-Sung, 122-117, in the All-Star Game.

The former Far Eastern University ace finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists.

Ha Yoon-Ki took home the All-Star Game MVP plum with 28 points on a blistering 14-of-17 shooting from the field.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories