Rhenz Abando puts on show in KBL All-Star festivities, wins dunk contest

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando shone the brightest in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star festivities at Suwon KT Arena on Sunday.

Abando kicked off his first All-Star participation by ruling the slam dunk contest. The former Letran standout garnered a couple of perfect scores with his two-handed 360-degree dunk sealing the victory.

아반도가 덩크 찢었어요 🫠

다들 신나서 방방뛰는거 왤케 귀엽냐고 pic.twitter.com/9npwMb65Gu — 먕 (@dyfugivibo) January 15, 2023

Abando then made it a double celebration by leading a team of Filipino imports with RJ Abarrientos and SJ Belangel to a 13-7 victory over the locals in the 3X3 game.

Abarrientos, the only Filipino import selected in the main All-Star Game, also played a key role in the win.

Abarrientos and Team Heo Ung, however, fell to Team Lee Dae-Sung, 122-117, in the All-Star Game.

The former Far Eastern University ace finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists.

Ha Yoon-Ki took home the All-Star Game MVP plum with 28 points on a blistering 14-of-17 shooting from the field.

