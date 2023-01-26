Robert Bolick, NorthPort still in stalemate as contract expiration looms

MANILA, Philippines–Negotiations between NorthPort and Robert Bolick remain at a standstill as the countdown before the ace scorer’s contract expires continues to dwindle.

Bolick’s agent Marvin Espiritu said on Thursday there’s no significant progress between both parties even as the Batang Pier guard played the role of cheerleader during their 107-102 loss to the Meralco Bolts at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

His one-year contract is due to expire on Jan. 31, and there are whispers that Bolick may take his act overseas once he becomes a free agent.

“We already presented our offer to him,” said coach Bonnie Tan in Filipino.

PBA rules state that NorthPort will retain Bolick’s rights if a deal couldn’t be reached after the said date since he’s only eligible to become a restricted free agent.

The fourth-year mainstay has not seen action through two games of the PBA Governors’ Cup, with the team saying that Bolick is nursing a hamstring problem.

NorthPort opened its campaign last Jan. 22 with a 122-92 loss to Converge.

And NorthPort has severely missed Bolick’s on-court presence, particularly his stellar numbers of 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists which he produced in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Much of the scoring has been trusted on import Marcus Weathers while there’s still offensive inconsistency among the locals left to fill up Bolick’s absence.

Your weekly sports analysis

Read Next