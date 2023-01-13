Romualdez congratulates Brownlee, hopes Ginebra import will be good example for Filipinos

SENATE PANEL APPROVES BROWNLEE PH CITIZENSHIP: American basketball player Justin Brownlee’s naturalization to Philippine citizenship passes at the Committee on Justice and Human Rights level after less than two hours of deliberations on his qualifications Monday, November 21, 2022. Brownlee, wearing a Barong Tagalog, answered queries from senators, sometimes in Filipino. He has been in and out of the country for five years, playing as an import of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and has earned Philippine Basketball Association’s best import award twice. Once his naturalization is approved, he is expected to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas team in February in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Window 6 to be held in Philippine Arena. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)

FILE–Naturalized candidate Justin Brownlee.

MANILA, Philippines–House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez congratulated Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee on becoming a Filipino citizen.

The Gilas import will receive Philippine citizenship with the signing by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of Republic Act (RA) No. 11937.

“You are now a Filipino. We hope that you will be a good citizen and an excellent example for our people, especially the youth. Lead the Philippine Gilas team to victory in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers,” Romualdez told Brownlee.

House Bill (HB) No. 6224, which became the basis for Brownlee’s citizenship, was authored principally by Speaker Romualdez, Cavite Rep. Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga, Jr., sports patron and 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, and others.

Other authors of the bill are Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, Gus S. Tambunting, Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer, Roberto V. Puno, Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles, Jonathan Keith T. Flores, Ysabel Maria J. Zamora, Pablo John F. Garcia, Loreto B. Acharon, Ma. Rachel J. Arenas, Irwin C. Tieng, Ron P. Salo, Raul Angelo “Jil” D. Bongalon, Dante S. Garcia, Olga “Ara” T. Kho, Laarni Lavin Roque, Zaldy S. Villa, Divina Grace C. Yu, Jaime R. Fresnedi, Francisco Paolo V P. Ortega, Romeo M. Acop, Roy M. Loyola, Joseph Stephen “Caraps” S. Paduano, Jose Gay G. Padiernos, Raul “Boboy” C. Tupas, Dan S. Fernandez, Celso G. Regencia, Yevgeny Vincente B. Emano, Arnie B. Fuentebella, Paolo Z. Duterte, and Jeffrey Soriano.

Brownlee, 34, originally from Georgia in the US has been very vocal to lawmakers about his plans of suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas.

The President signed the law less than two months after the House of Representatives approved HB 6224 on third and final reading.

The Senate supported the measure.

Brownlee thanked the House leader, Romero and other House members for supporting the bill granting him citizenship.

The measure requires Brownless to “take the Oath of Allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines before an officer duly authorized to administer the same.”

The oath will be registered with the Bureau of Immigration. Upon registration, the bureau “shall issue a certificate of naturalization to Justin Donta Brownlee, who shall thereupon enter into the full enjoyment of Philippine citizenship.”

