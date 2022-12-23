The Philippine Azkals produced plenty of firsts in winning their home debut in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Friday going into a pair of tough battles in the latter part of the group stage.

A 5-1 thrashing of Brunei before a small-yet-energetic crowd at Rizal Memorial Stadium kept the Azkals’ hopes of sneaking a semifinals berth in Southeast Asia’s premier football competition.

Kenshiro Daniels found the mark anew for the Azkals with an opening goal that set up a redeeming result after falling 3-2 to Cambodia last Tuesday in Phnom Penh.

Sandro Reyes, who was once with the FC Barcelona youth academy, along with fellow Kaya-Iloilo standout Jhan-Jhan Melliza produced their first international goals during the Azkals triumph.

Twenty-year-old Jens Rasmussen, who came off the bench to start the second half, scored twice to complete the Philippines’ successful bid in getting the maximum three points.

—JONAS TERRADO

