Samsung SmartThings Station is a Matter smart home hub and wireless charger

Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a compact, bedside-style hub that’s designed to bring together your smart home devices in a simple-to-use way. Introduced during Samsung’s CES 2023 keynote, the device is also Matter compatible, so can be used with devices from Google, Amazon and Philips Hue to name but three. The device is also a 15W wireless charger for your phone, so it’s ideal for a bedside table or hallway sideboard.
Samsung says the device offers quick setup for many smart home devices. And of course you can create routines and other shortcuts with SmartThings. One thing it appears you do need is a Samsung Galaxy phone to control it via the SmartThings app – when you first start up the SmartThings Station it’ll guide you through the connection and setup process using your Galaxy phone.
There’s a shortcut button on the SmartThings Station that enables you to specify shortcuts for up to three routines, such as switching all your stuff off when you go to bed. Or you could use it to initiate the ‘do not disturb’ mode. You can differentiate between the actions with short press, long press or a double press.
The device also works with SmartThings Find to track the location of your devices – whether they’re things like smartphones or tablets through to bags or wallets with a SmartThings tag attached. SmartThings Station it will be available in the US and Korea initially from February.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Maharashtra Power Companies’ Staff Call off Strike After ‘No Privatization’ Assurance
[ad_1] Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, held a meeting with trade union representatives...
Jitesh Sharma’s Bizarre Hit-Wicket Moment Goes Viral After Maiden India Call-Up
[ad_1] Jitesh Sharma was called in as the replacement for Sanju Samson for the last two T20I matches against Sri...
BMW won’t allow your car’s entire dashboard to be taken over by Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
[ad_1] As well as introducing its brand new iDrive 9 system – more on that below – we also learned...
Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year’s Eve subway ride desperate for answers
[ad_1] The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's...
California storm prompts evacuation orders as state braces for flooding
[ad_1] California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as a powerful storm expected to bring heavy rain,...
George Santos arrived in D.C. this week. No one is more riled than N.Y.’s other gay congressman.
[ad_1] Rep.-elect George Santos, a gay New York Republican who sparked widespread condemnation after admitting that he had lied about...
Average Rating