Sarina Bolden scores first goal for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia

Western Sydney Wanderers

Photo fro Western Sydney Wanderers

MANILA, Philippines—Sarina Bolden scored for the first time with her new team as Western Sydney Wanderers defeated Western United, 2-1, on Saturday in an A-League Women’s match pitting Australian clubs with players from the Philippine women’s football team.

Bolden struck the opener in the 11th minute before the Wanderers made up for conceding an equalizer with a second-half goal to hand United its first loss in the match held at Wanderers Park.

The Filipinas talisman appeared for the second time in a Wanderers shirt after transferring from Japanese side Elfen Saitama.

“I think so far playing with Western Sydney Wanderers, it’s been pretty good. I think it suits my playing style as an individual player,” she said.

“It’s been good so far, I’ve only been here for a few weeks, I think I’ve progressing quickly, integrating into what the coach wants and what the team style is.”

Bolden made her Western Sydney debut last Jan. 9 with a 2-0 victory over Melbourne City.

Her fellow Philippine teammate Jaclyn

Sawicki came on as a substitute in the second half, but United couldn’t salvage a draw.

