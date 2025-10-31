Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, BHADRA Group, Recognized Among the 'Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025' by Outlook Group

BHADRA Group, one of Bengaluru’s leading real estate developers, has been recognized as one of the ‘Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025’ by Outlook Group. The recognition was conferred at a grand ceremony held at New Delhi recently. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders who are redefining India’s urban landscape through innovation, vision, and transformative leadership.

Mr. Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, BHADRA Group receiving the Award at Outlook Magazine’s ‘Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025’ held in New Delhi recently



The accolade underscores BHADRA Group’s commitment to design excellence, ethical business practices, and customer-centric development. Under the leadership of Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, the company has built a strong reputation for creating high-quality, contemporary living spaces that embody both aesthetic appeal and long-term value.



Commenting on the recognition, Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, BHADRA Group, said, “It is an honour to be recognised among India’s ‘Young Game Changers’. This acknowledgment reflects BHADRA’s core philosophy that uncompromising quality and design innovation must guide every endeavour we undertake. Our vision is to lead the transformation of Indian real estate, setting new benchmarks that define its future. This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication of the BHADRA team and reinforces our unwavering commitment to creating living spaces that embody trust, excellence, and lasting value.”

In the highly competitive Bengaluru real estate market, BHADRA Group stands out for its process-driven approach, on-time project delivery, and transparent practices. The company’s projects are distinguished by their architectural precision, structural integrity, and thoughtful integration of sustainability and functionality.



Being honoured among ‘Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025’ further cements BHADRA Group’s position as a forward-looking real estate pioneer, dedicated to setting new benchmarks of quality and innovation in the Indian realty sector.



About the BHADRA Group

BHADRA Group is a Bengaluru-based, fully integrated real estate company committed to redefining urban living through design excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a strong presence in the city’s Central Business District, the Group is known for its ultra-luxury residential developments that blend elegance, functionality, and enduring value. Backed by a debt-free foundation and a proven track record of delivering over 2.7 million sq. ft. of premium spaces, BHADRA continues to set new benchmarks in quality and customer trust.