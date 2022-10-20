SC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy in school

By Srija Sengupta: A Division Bench of the Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted interim bail to the juvenile accused for the murder of a seven-year-old boy at Gurugram’s Ryan International School in a crime that sent shockwaves through the nation. This comes on the heels of a decision of the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday that the accused has to be tried as an adult. The Bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and J.K. Maheshwari allowed the release of the accused subject to “such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Judge, Gurugram” and specifically mentioned that he would be under the “continued supervision” of the probation officer or any other person entrusted with the responsibility. The Sessions Judge was also directed to apprise the Court of any “shortcoming in the conduct of the petitioner” brought to their notice by the probation officer. This was done to satisfy the “requirements of balancing the competing claims and equities”, the Bench said.