Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeUncategorizedSC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy...
Uncategorized

SC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy in school

Srija Sen Gupta
By Srija Sen Gupta
0
39

By Srija Sengupta: A Division Bench of the Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted interim bail to the juvenile accused for the murder of a seven-year-old boy at Gurugram’s Ryan International School in a crime that sent shockwaves through the nation. This comes on the heels of a decision of the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday that the accused has to be tried as an adult. The Bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and J.K. Maheshwari allowed the release of the accused subject to “such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Judge, Gurugram” and specifically mentioned that he would be under the “continued supervision” of the probation officer or any other person entrusted with the responsibility. The Sessions Judge was also directed to apprise the Court of any “shortcoming in the conduct of the petitioner” brought to their notice by the probation officer. This was done to satisfy the “requirements of balancing the competing claims and equities”, the Bench said.

Previous articleOver 50 Per Cent of IT Professional Likely To Look For A New Job In Next One Year
Srija Sen Gupta
Srija Sen Gupta
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677