SCHEDULE: 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup elimination round

Basketball action continues in the PBA when the season-ending, import-laced Governors’ Cup kicks off on January 22.

There will be five game days a week–from Wednesdays to Sundays–during the elimination round of the compressed Governors’ Cup, where the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are defending champions.

Venues for the games are Philsports Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Ynares Center-Antipolo, and Mall of Asia Arena.

The Governors’ Cup is one of the two conferences–the other one being the recently concluded Commissioner’s Cup– where PBA teams are allowed to utilize imports.

Here’s a look at the schedule of the elimination round of the PBA Governors’ Cup:

