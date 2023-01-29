Shabazz Muhammad fuels Strong Group-PH to another win in Dubai

Minnesota Timberwolves's NBA player Shabazz Muhammad slam dunks during the NBA Basketball Game between Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves in Shanghai on October 8, 2017.

FILE–Former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad continued to power the Strong Group Philippines as he poured in 26 points to torch Al Nasr of Libya, 93-76, in the 32nd Dubai Basketball Championship on Sunday (Manila time).

The ex-San Miguel Beermen import had an efficient 9-of-14 shooting night, providing the spark off the bench with just 22 minutes of play to lead Strong Group’s wire-to-wire victory and earn a 2-0 record in the tournament.

Muhammad also shone in Strong Group’s debut with 24 points in their 91-87 conquest over the UAE national team on Saturday (Manila time).

The Charles Tiu-coached Strong Group eyes its third win against the winless Syrian team, Al Wahda (0-2), on Sunday at 11 p.m. (Manila time).

Renaldo Balkman also dominated with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and tallied nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals, as fellow ex-NBA player Nick Young only made one out of his seven shots with three points in 22 minutes.

Filipino-American Sedrick Barefield was the top local with 14 points. Korean Basketball League-bound Justine Baltazar was also instrumental with 10 points, while BJ Andrade and Kevin Quiambao chipped in nine markers each.

Strong Group dominated Al Nasr right from the get-go with a blazing 24-6 start to open the game. However, the Libyan team gained momentum in the third quarter, cutting down the lead to 66-57.

But the Philippine squad was quick to get its act together, unleashing a 17-1 run to build a 25-point lead for an 83-58 advantage in the final period before Quiambao’s three-pointer tallied the biggest lead, 26 points, 88-62, to put away the game with 5:49 remaining.

Al Nasr slid to a 1-1 record, leaning on Donte Lamnot’s 22-point effort. Michael Babatond and Mamadou Mbaye had 14 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Scores

Strong Group PH 93 – Muhammad 26, Balkman 18, Barefield 14, Baltazar 10, Andrade 9, Quiambao 9, Young 3, Lastimosa 3, Lao 1, Gozum 0, Fornilos 0, Cagulangan 0.

Al Nasr Libya 76 – Lamnot 22, Babatond 14, Mbaye 11, Ihmaydah 10, Buzgaiya 9, Mohammed 4, Mohamed 2, Ramadan 2, Aljali 2, Omar 0, Algharabi 0, Alrashedi 0.

Quarters: 37-21, 56-46, 81-58, 93-76.

