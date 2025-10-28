Signify Introduces SootheSpace: Lighting that Enhances Wellness and Embraces Sustainability

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is championing the importance of wellness-focused lighting with SootheSpace, a groundbreaking range of professional luminaires that redefine the role of light in modern spaces.



SootheSpace range – Comfort and Sustainability



Designed in alignment with ‘WELL Building Standard’ and ‘LEED Certification’ requirements, SootheSpace delivers glare-free comfort, exceptional energy efficiency, and true-to-life color rendering, making it a transformative solution for workplaces, commercial venues and public environments seeking to combine health, comfort, and sustainability.

With a Unified Glare Rating (UGR) of less than 16, the luminaires use advanced optical design to minimize glare and ensure stress-free vision, even in high-use environments. This makes SootheSpace ideal for open offices, meeting rooms, reception areas, and collaborative spaces where people spend extended periods under artificial lighting. The range also delivers luminous efficacy of up to 140 lumens per watt, translating into significant energy savings and reduced operational costs. By integrating advanced driver technology and sustainable materials, it supports both economic and ecological goals, helping organizations meet their sustainability targets while lowering their environmental footprint.

Girish K Chawla, Head of Professional Business, Signify Greater India, said, “SootheSpace represents a new era in professional lighting, one where light is not just a utility, but a contributor to human health and well-being. By combining glare-free comfort, exceptional energy efficiency, and true-to-life color rendering, we are enabling workplaces and public spaces to meet the highest WELL and LEED standards while creating environments that inspire productivity and reduce visual fatigue. At Signify, we believe that the right light can transform how people feel, work, and connect, and SootheSpace is a perfect example of that vision in action.”



In today’s workplaces, where employees spend most of their day in front of computer screens, conventional lighting can cause reflections and screen glare that strain the eyes, SootheSpace’s precision optics are engineered to eliminate screen glare entirely, ensuring clear, comfortable viewing and uninterrupted concentration for screen-based tasks. This zero screen glare performance makes it the perfect choice for modern digital work environments.

True-to-life color rendering is another hallmark of the range, with a CRI90 (Color Rendering Index) ensuring that colors appear natural, vibrant, and accurate. This enhances visual appeal and supports tasks that require precision, from creative work to customer-facing activities. Combined with its distinctive batwing light distribution, SootheSpace delivers superior illumination both vertically and horizontally, creating an even, comfortable light environment across space. Available in multiple form factors – including SootheSpace Matrix 65, SootheSpace Matrix 120, and SootheSpace Loop, the range offers versatile mounting options and adapts seamlessly to diverse architectural and functional needs. Whether suspended in high-ceiling spaces or integrated into collaborative zones, SootheSpace ensures consistent performance and aesthetic appeal.

SootheSpace has been designed to help buildings achieve WELL and LEED certification targets by integrating advanced optical control, high luminous efficacy, and sustainable materials. The range reinforces Signify’s leadership in bringing human-centric and sustainable lighting innovation for customers across the world.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.