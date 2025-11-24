Slow Cooked Kebab to Bibimbap, Aromatic Biryani to Teriyaki Salmon: Air India Elevates its Inflight Dining Experience with Refreshed Global Menu

New menu incorporates Indian and global influences, and geo-specific star dishes

The food will be sourced, prepared, packed and handled with care for the environment and community

Air India, India’s leading global airline, announced the introduction of its new global menu across its fleet. The menu draws inspiration from India’s diverse culinary tapestry, from the royal kitchens of Awadh to the coastal flavours of southern India, while incorporating global influences through Pan-Asian, European Bistro, and geo-specific star dishes.

The new menu has been introduced on most international ex-India routes, including flights from Delhi to London Heathrow, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto and Dubai; from Mumbai and Bengaluru to San Francisco; and from Mumbai to New York, to name a few. It will be progressively rolled out across all international sectors as well as on domestic routes.

Chicken Roulade Filled with Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese

The menu weaves a delicious story that combines the flavours of India with influences from global cuisines. To strike a chord with every traveller, there is a portfolio mix of region-inspired meals and global cuisines such as European bistros and pan-Asian. The region-inspired meals like south-Indian cuisine brings alive the heritage of India giving the travellers an authentic dining experience.

Guests travelling First Class will enjoy gourmet meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and bespoke wine and champagne pairings. Business Class offers multi-course gourmet meals with customisable options and curated beverage pairings, while Premium Economy and Economy feature upgraded meal trays with balanced, wholesome options with familiar regional flavours and enhanced presentation.

Highlights of the new menu include:

Signature Indian dishes : Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda (Veg Awadhi Thali), Murgh Massalam (Non-veg Awadhi Thali), and south Indian platter in First and Business Class. Rajasthani besan chilla, malabari chicken curry, and malai palak kofta in Premium Economy

International cuisine : Japanese Teppanyaki Bowl, citrus tiger prawns, and oriental napa cabbage and tofu rollmops in First Class and Seoul flamed prawns, manicotti forestiere, and Mediterranean tapas in Business Class

GenZ Delights : chicken bibimbap and matcha delice in Business Class

Home-made comfort food : homestyle masala dal khichdi and homestyle stuffed parantha in Business Class

Plant-Based & Special Dietary Options: A dedicated vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-conscious menu

The exquisite new menu has been curated by Chef Sandeep Kalra, who joined Air India recently as the airline continues with its transformation programme, with new and upgraded aircraft joining the fleet and the introduction of new cabin and the new Air India experience across its fleet. The new menu has taken inspiration from the diverse culinary experiences that India offers from the classic Delhi Street food to the real southern India tiffin, apart from international cuisine that appeal to today’s young travellers such as Korean Bibimbap and Matcha. The Air India cabin crew have also gone through specialised training to enhance customer experience onboard.

South Indian Platter including Malgapodi Idli, Cashew Upma, Mini Mysore Masala Dosa and Sambar

“At the very core, the new food and beverage enhancements draw inspiration from Air India’s commitment to continuous innovation and transforming the customer experience. We are reimagining the inflight dining experience that resonates with the tastes and preferences of global travellers. Our thoughtfully curated menu caters to guests from different cultural affinities who prefer delectable gourmet meals. We endeavour to master the art of menu design and presentation to ensure every inflight meal goes beyond taste into serving care and culinary excellence,” said Mr. Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Air India will also offer over 18 special meal types, one of the few airlines worldwide to do so, accommodating modern travellers’ lifestyles and dietary preferences for a truly inclusive and personalised experience. Guests can choose from thoughtfully curated choices ranging from international cuisine, homestyle comfort food, to health-conscious fare that caters to contemporary dietary lifestyles. Guests can also pre-select meals online using the Air India app with chef’s notes, allergen information, and customisation capabilities.

The airline is also trying to reduce its environmental impact across the cycle such as in responsible sourcing, packaging, and waste reduction. Using locally sourced seasonal food to support local farmers and keep food miles down, Air India also ensures freshness of ingredients from the time of produce till the final serving onboard. There is also increased emphasis on environmentally friendly initiatives such as compostable utensils, paper meal boxes, less single-use plastics, and segregation of onboard waste for recycling and composting to reduce the carbon footprint.

About Air India group

The Air India group – comprising of full-service global airline, Air India, and value carrier, Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 57 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 570 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia’s largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart. For more stories on Air India, visit www.airindia.com/newsroom.