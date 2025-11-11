SMT Celebrates 20 Years of the Cocoon Occluder Journey, Transforming Lives in Congenital and Structural Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) is one of the most common birth defects, affecting approximately 1% of live births globally and accounting for more than 4.18 million cases in children under five1. Despite advances in medical care, CHD continues to be a leading cause of infant and child mortality, highlighting the need for safe and minimally invasive treatment options. Commonly identified congenital heart defects include atrial septal defect (ASD), patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), and ventricular septal defect (VSD). Additionally, structural heart defects like patent foramen ovale (PFO) is also a common defect impacting approximately 25% adults globally2. These defects are typically treated using occluders, which are catheter-based devices designed to close abnormal openings in the heart.

SMT’s Occluder devices used for closure of congenital and structural heart defects



The Cocoon Occluder portfolio from SMT offers catheter-based devices for the closure of all four types of defects through a minimally invasive approach. Each device is engineered with SMT’s proprietary platinum coating technology, providing biocompatibility and fluoroscopic visibility to ensure precise placement and long-term outcomes.



Recent global clinical studies continue to validate the safety and efficacy of the Cocoon Occluder family:

Cocoon Septal Occluder demonstrated a > 99% acute closure rate with no device-related adverse events at 43-month follow-up, as reported in the Hellenic Journal of Cardiology [2021;62(3):206–211] 3 , reaffirming its long-term safety and effectiveness for ASD closure.

Cocoon PFO Occluder demonstrated a >98% acute closure rate with no major complications, according to findings in the Hellenic Journal of Cardiology [2024;75:21–25]4, underscoring its consistent performance and favourable clinical outcomes.

Over the past two decades, Cocoon devices have been successfully implanted, benefiting both paediatric and adult patients across 47 countries (as of March 31, 2025).



Continuing its mission to advance cardiovascular care, SMT will soon initiate the SAFE-PFO randomized controlled trial, enrolling 1,260 patients across Europe and the UK. This study will directly compare the Cocoon PFO Occluder with the Amplatzer PFO Closure Device Family, aiming to further strengthen clinical evidence for treatment of PFO patients with a history of stroke.



Bhargav Kotadia, CEO, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, said, “The Cocoon journey has been about impact. Over the past 20 years, our devices have been implanted in more than 100,000 patients, offering children and adults a safer, less invasive option for treating congenital & structural heart defects. As we look ahead, SMT remains committed to advancing cardiovascular care and saving lives worldwide.”



About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies)

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) is a medical devices company with a portfolio of technologically advanced medical devices across vascular and structural heart intervention. SMT offers an extensive portfolio of products focusing on vascular intervention and was the first company in the world to receive CE certification for a DES with a biodegradable polymer. SMT has a global presence with its footprints in more than 75 countries, as on March 31, 2025.



