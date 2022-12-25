5) Accessorise your AirPods

Buying an accessory for an accessory might seem like the path to endless purchases, but upgrading your AirPods Pro’s MagSafe Charging Case can hugely improve your listening experience.

Your charging case carries your AirPods Pro with aplomb, but what’s there to shield the case itself? From silicone skins to leather shells, the best AirPods Pro cases will add extra protection and improve the look of your AirPods packaging. We’ve picked out a handful of our favourites below.

Nomad Modern Leather Case

Looking for premium AirPods protection? Skins don’t come slicker than this Horween shell from Nomad. Crafted from vegetable-tanned leather, the case will take on a unique patina as you use it. There’s also a handy light pipe, so you can still see the LED indicator. Buy it here

Incase AirPods Pro Case with Woolenex

You could knit yourself an AirPods Pro sleeve. Or for protection which uses less of your precious yarn, stash your charging case in this slimline Woolenex number. Lightweight and form-fitting, the fabric outer layer is weather-resistant and shields against scuffs. Buy it here

Elago AW3 AirPods Pro Case

Nothing says Apple fanatic like an AirPods Pro case styled like a miniature Macintosh. Unlike Apple’s retro computer, the case supports wireless charging. It also offers drop-protection and comes with a free dose of nostalgia. Buy it here

Spigen Tough Armor

A carabiner clip is the universal symbol of tougness, so it’s no surprise that this rugged shell from Spigen ships with one. Clad your AirPods Pro charging case in the chunky rubberised cover, clip it to your backpack or belt loop, and it should be safe from bashes and scratches. Buy it here

Native Union AirPods Beanie

IInspired by the socks which once wrapped every iPod, Native Union’s knitted sleeves are designed to keep your AirPods Pro case cosy and safe. Made with recycled yarn, pick from four pastel shades and protect your’ Pods the retro way. Buy it here

Apple’s capsule can add around 20 hours of extra time to your AirPods Pro – but only if you keep the case itself fully charged. Luckily, you only need to drop the booster on a Qi-compatible pad and it’ll refuel without any wires.

Native Union Drop

Drop your AirPods Pro case on this little disc for easy 5W recharging. Topped by textured fabric, its weighty aluminium base keeps things firmly in place, while foreign object detection prevents shorts circuits. Buy it here

Belkin Boost Charge Pro

This three-way charger can refill a trio of Apple devices. Attach your iPhone 12 or 13 magnetically to the bigger disc, drape your Watch over the dinkier one, the drop your AirPods case on the base for a fully-charged ensemble. Buy it here