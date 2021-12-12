December 12, 2021

Special screening of Takhon Kuasa Chilo

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Produced by Macneill Engeenering Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Saibal Mitra the Bengali feature film “Tokhon Kuasa Chilo” released on 5th November 2021. The film is doing very well in the box office since its release and running successfully in the theaters. A special screening of the film was done at Priya Cinema to celebrate its success.
The movie stars Saswata Chatterjee, Basabdatta Chatterjee, Sukriti Lahari, Ankita Majumder, Partha Nag, Paromita Mukherjee, Tannistha Singha and Soumitra Chatterjee. Music have been scored by Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumder.

Pradip Churiwal of Macneill and director Saibal Mitra has reasons to celebrate the success of a very well made political drama.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

