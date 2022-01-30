‘Star Manch’- India’s First Karaoke App launches with a bang

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

In the presence of renowned Music Composer Joy Sarkar, Poet Srijato Bandopadhyay and CEO, Starmanch Pvt Ltd, Mr. Randeep Bhattacharya, India’s first ever ‘Made in India’ Karaoke recording and player app, ‘Star Manch’ started its journey recently from Kolkata through a gala launch.

Bengal’s first-ever musical talent hunt show will be conducted on its platform which promises to find out and showcase hidden talents in the field of music.

With a subscription rate of Rs.169 per month, Rs.349 for three months, Rs.519 for six months & Rs.689 for a year, the app has a player which is not available in any other Karaoke app and it is easily usable by singers to perform without a real musical backup. It has both a player & recorder mode. Online musical training is also available to focus on devotional music training. Metaverse technology is to be used in the app in near future. Initiated by a Bangkok-based Bengali Entrepreneur, Randeep Bhattacharya, this app will provide a platform for singers to showcase their talent and the winner will receive a chance to launch his or her own music album composed by Joy Sarkar and lyrics by Srijato.