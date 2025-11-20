Step into Asia's Most Dazzling Holiday Experienceas the Magic of Hong Kong WinterFest Unfolds

Hong Kong, (China)

Hong Kong is being transformed into a magical hub of festive cheer to make it Asia’s most enchanting seasonal destination. For Indian travellers looking for an international winter getaway just a few hours from home, Hong Kong’s WinterFest offers an accessible, vibrant, and picture-perfect holiday experience. The highly anticipated annual Hong Kong WinterFest was launched today in the beating heart of the city, Central. The showcase event is “Winter Wonderland in Central” with a spectacular 20-metre Christmas tree and a delightful giant toy-themed “Christmas Town” to mark the start of weeks of citywide seasonal celebrations. Visitors from around the world are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of the perfect winter fantasy.

Winter Wonderland Lights Up Central as the City Kicks Off a Season of Festive Delights

Hong Kong WinterFest Offers Endless Excitement as Dazzling Lights Make Central Shine

Step into a Dreamlike World of Winter with Giant Toys in Christmas Town

Statue Square Garden in Central has been transformed into a vibrant Christmas Town, where classic holiday melodies fill the air and create an enchanting winter atmosphere. A miniature train operates every 20 minutes, complete with toot-toot sounds and steam effects before departure, offering visitors the opportunity to capture memorable photos. The Starlight Train Station, illuminated with twinkling lights, warmly welcomes everyone to embark on a joyful winter journey.

A Christmas market featuring 12 chalets will open on 28 November, offering a wide variety of seasonal food, festive gifts, and workshops for locals and tourists to enjoy as they celebrate the joyful season together.

For Indian visitors—especially families, couples, and young travellers seeking Instagrammable moments—Christmas Town’s immersive décor and vibrant market ambience mirror the experiential festive attractions that resonate strongly with Indian holiday preferences.

Chater Road is Transformed into “Starlight Boulevard” and Becomes a Must-Visit Christmas Photo Spot

A Christmas tree light installation with golden decorations will cast a warm festive glow over the entrance to Chater House. As visitors continue their journey beneath the golden canopy of light, they will reach “Noëlia at LANDMARK” within the LANDMARK ATRIUM where they can capture perfect photos in an interactive setting to create romantic winter memories.

Revel in Enchanted Celebrations at the Ultimate Winter Spectacles

Hong Kong’s winter festivities extend far beyond Central. Popular tourist spots and theme parks are rolling out exclusive holiday events as an exuberant party atmosphere sweeps the city and every street corner is caught up in the celebrations.

For visitors seeking a fun and dynamic holiday experience, don’t miss the giant inflatable playground Merry Balloon Park, which lands at the West Kowloon Art Park on 6 December and stays until 4 January. The venue will feature large photo installations of popular IP characters, a 7-metre inflatable Christmas tree, and a 40-metre track, allowing adults and children to enjoy an unprecedented and exhilarating holiday treat.

This winter, Ocean Park is teaming up with a globally loved IP to take you on an extraordinary underwater adventure. From mid-December, a group of mysterious characters will arrive in a submarine and dive into a beguiling underwater city, guided by our marine animal ambassadors — dolphins, manta rays, and sharks. Visitors can join them on an underwater journey filled with surprises beneath the sea. .

As Winter Lights Glisten Citywide, Capture Your Picture-Perfect Moment Everywhere

Dozens of unique photo hotspots across the city will provide the perfect backdrop for your own winter story, giving you the opportunity to capture the enchantment of the season and share the most heartwarming moments imaginable.

Other popular landmarks across the city will host themed festive displays. K11 MUSEA, the international cultural-retail landmark seamlessly connected to the iconic Avenue of Stars, will present large scale outdoor installations and a series of Christmas celebrations from late November into December, generating a fairytale atmosphere alongside Victoria Harbour. In the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, K11 Art Mall will also add to the seasonal cheer with a magnificent Christmas tree and themed pop-up stores, such as the “KIRBY’S PUPUPU MARKET in Hong Kong” by Nintendo (Hong Kong) Limited, which is the first POP-UP STORE outside Japan.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, together with the heritage and arts landmark Tai Kwun, will host “HKJC x Tai Kwun – Simple Gifts of Joy 2025” from December 1 until January 4, transforming the historic compound into a sparkling winter landscape. The entire venue will become a giant advent calendar with a 12-metre Christmas tree and soft lighting, creating a magical scene that blends historic and contemporary elements. From December 12, Circus Plays will present a series of thrilling contemporary circus performances from local and international circus troupes to evoke childlike wonder from audiences of all ages.

In Wan Chai, Lee Tung Avenue will host a Luminous Carnival from November 21 until January 1. This seasonal spectacle will feature an aerial Ferris wheel and an 8-metre Christmas tree crafted from over 20,000 LED lights. Combined with romantic snowfall the European-style boulevard will be transformed into a realm of sheer magic. A Luminous Symphony light-and-music show will be performed every day from 5:30 pm ,with lights dancing to seasonal melodies.

HKTB’s One-Stop “WinterFest Delights” Platform Collates Festive Hotspots and Offers

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is teaming up with tourism partners to launch WinterFest Delights. The promotion will feature a host of festive offers for dining, shopping, attractions, and transport, while the New Year’s Eve fireworks display will serve as one of the major highlights of the “Hong Kong WinterFest”, making a spectacular finale.

For Indian travellers—which represent one of Hong Kong’s fastest-growing tourism segments—these offers add exceptional value, making WinterFest both affordable and unforgettable.

