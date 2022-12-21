Menu
Still recovering from injury, Lito Adiwang pulls out of ONE Fight Night 6

By: admin

Date:


Lito Adiwang vs Jared Brooks

FILE – Lito Adiwang vs Jared Brooks. ONE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Lito Adiwang’s return will have to wait.

The explosive Filipino pulled out of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov to continue his recovery from an ACL injury.

Adiwang was initially set to fight Mansur Malachiev on January 14 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

“My mind is 1000 percent ready to go to war but suddenly, my knee is not cooperating and it’s getting worse when I try to push it hard for training. As per the advice of my doctor, I’ll give it some time to recover and continue my therapy to strengthen it,” Adiwang said.

“It’s heartbreaking to withdraw but I need to think for the best and look at the big picture,” he added.

The Team Lakay star hurt his knee in March during a bout against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado at ONE X.

As per his doctor’s advise, Adiwang still needs to rest for two more months.

