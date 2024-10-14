Swiggy with Team Singham Again creates a Guinness World Record for the largest Vada Pav delivery in a single order

Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform along with the team of the highly anticipated film Singham Again has created a new Guinness World Record for delivering the largest vada pav order in a single delivery. In collaboration with the team of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Swiggy delivered 11,000 vada pavs to children from the Robin Hood Army, an NGO that focuses on fighting hunger through surplus food distribution across multiple locations in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s iconic vada pavs from MM Mithaiwala, were delivered using Swiggy’s newly launched Swiggy XL Fleet, designed for handling bulk food deliveries. In true Singham style, Swiggy collaborated with the Singham Again team and delivered 11,000 vada pavs across various Robin Hood Army-supported schools in Mumbai.

The first stop was Airport High School & Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan received the order, creating a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Vada pavs delivered in a single order. The vada pavs were distributed across RobinHoodArmy-supported schools in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East (Chandivali and Chakala), Malad, and Borivali.

Phani Kishan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy said, “In the 10 years of Swiggy, we have delivered millions of vada pavs across Mumbai, and other cities. We’re going XL by teaming up with Singham Again to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single food order for Vada pavs. This exciting event perfectly captures Swiggy’s commitment to delivering food whether big or small—and celebrates the love for Mumbai’s iconic street food in a truly spectacular Singham style.”

Swiggy XL, a fleet of electric vehicles introduced to efficiently handle high-volume orders, played an instrumental role achieving this Guinness World Record. This first of its kind initiative demonstrated Swiggy’s focus on leveraging technology and innovation to address evolving delivery needs while making a significant contribution to the community.

Speaking about the record, Rohit Shetty expressed, “We are elated to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery of vada pav, bringing food and joy to children. Just like Singham’s larger-than-life personality and strong ethics, this initiative has achieved a meaningful cause.”

The event concluded with children enjoying their meals, marking the success of this collaboration between Swiggy and the Singham Again team. The record-breaking delivery was made possible by Swiggy’s newly launched XL fleet designed for large scale orders. Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is the vehicle manufacturer with Moeving Urban Technologies Ltd. operating the fleet on the ground.

The idea was conceptualized and executed by Havas Play. Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “We’re always driven by the ambition to create meaningful connections through meaningful media that reflect cultural shifts. With Swiggy, we’ve once again tapped into the pulse of pop culture, delivering a campaign that’s bold, innovative, and community focused. Securing the coveted Guinness World Records title for the largest vada pav delivery exemplifies not only the disruptive potential of Swiggy XL but also our strategic vision in crafting high-impact, culturally resonant campaigns that redefine the industry. ”