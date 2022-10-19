T20 World Cup: Rain washes out India’s second warm-up game against New Zealand

By Srija Sengupta: Twenty20 cricket was introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003 for inter-county cricket to increase the popularity of the game, especially among the youth. And it would not be out of place to say that after initially being viewed with skepticism, T20 cricket has taken the world by storm.

The eighth edition of the ICCT Twenty World Cup is currently underway in Australia. The gap between the last edition was only one of xxx months, the last edition was played in UAE in 2021 after being moved out of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the gap between the sixth and seventh editions was a long five years (2016 and then 2021).

In total, in the last seven editions, the tournament has seen six different champions, with only the West Indies managing to win two titles so far.