Array

Tab Baldwin has no doubt ‘winner’ BJ Andrade is ready for the pros

By: admin

Date:


Tab Baldwin BJ Andrade Ateneo UAAP Finals

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin and guard BJ Andrade. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Tab Baldwin vouched for guard BJ Andrade, the graduating Ateneo captain, who was a vital piece in the Blue Eagles’ latest UAAP title run.

Baldwin heaped praise at Andrade, whom he described as a “winner” and a player capable of contributing significantly on both ends of the floor—qualities that can help a professional team win games.

“If I can just say, if there’s any coach that’s out there listening, if you want a winner in your team, you want a guy that defends, can shoot the ball, will do whatever you say, run through brick walls for you, loves his teammates, get BJ Andrade,” said Baldwin after Ateneo clinched the UAAP Season 85 championship on Monday.

BJ Andrade Ateneo Blue Eagles UAAP

Ateneo captain BJ Andrade (2) celebrates with his teammates after the Blue Eagles captured the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball title. UAAP PHOTO

Andrade averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Blue Eagles this season while also doing the intangibles and providing leadership.

A testament to his leadership, Andrade made sure to acknowledge the efforts of his teammates.

“A lot doubted our team but look at where we are now. I want to thank my teammates because their sacrifices this season are insane,” Andrade said.

He initially applied for last May’s PBA Draft before withdrawing his name from the list of aspirants.

