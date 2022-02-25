Talent hunt event ‘Glam Face of Bengal’ launched in Kolkata

By : Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Talent hunt event ‘Glam Face of Bengal’ was launched recently at Chapter 2, by a lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of Soumyasis Banerjee, Founder Director & CEO of ‘Glam Face of Bengal’ and Prime Media and Entertainments and Rajrup Biswas, the co-founder and chief curator of the event along with actors Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya, Arijit Dutta ,Aruna Arya Gupta, Antasheela Ghosh and other eminent personalities. The event was hosted by Ushoshi Sengupta, former Ms. India Universe.



Glam Face of Bengal aspires to be one-of-a-kind talent hunt platform for youngsters and help them achieve their dreams by providing them the opportunity to interact and train with the stars of Tollywood, supermodels and other entertainment industry veterans.

Prime Media and Entertainments will conduct auditions and mini talent hunt competitions throughout the state concentrating on smaller towns such as Asansol, Kharagpur, Kalyani, Durgapur, Siliguri, as well as in Kolkata and thus are taking a lot of care to source talent from all parts of the state.



This event will act as a stepping stone for all the youngsters who aspire to build a career in the entertainment industry. The platform will provide them expert guidance and supervision across all segments of the film industry. The contestants will be getting a movie break from this talent hunt which will help young people to pursue their dreams and this will also encourage the young talents to enter into the film and fashion world.



