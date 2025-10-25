Users can get over 20 property checks in minutes – free for individuals – without visiting multiple government offices

Verified.RealEstate has launched Verify My Land, an AI-powered digital verification tool that draws on official data to perform over 20 checks on real estate properties, including lands, buildings, and apartments. Users can simply enter a location anywhere in Tamil Nadu to receive official data within minutes. The service is completely free for individual users, while organisational users pay a nominal fee.

Tamil Nadu Homebuyers Can Now Verify Critical Property Data in Minutes — Not Days

Leveraging GIS-based calculators and AI-powered document checkers, the tool—accessible online at verified.realestate/dashboard/utility/verify-my-land or via WhatsApp at verified.realestate/chat, provides instant access to key property insights such as zoning type, FSI limits, road-widening plans, temple or WAQF classifications, and flood or CRZ exposure. It helps buyers and tenants in Tamil Nadu identify potential risks well before making financial commitments. Collecting this information manually can otherwise take several days, requiring visits to multiple government departments including Revenue, Registration, CMDA, HRCE, WAQF, and Municipal offices.

Through Verified.RealEstate’s WhatsApp assistant, Veritas Chat, users can access any of the 49 available tools directly from their chat window. These include Guideline Value, Apartment Composite Value, RERA and CMDA Lookups, Stamp Duty and Capital Gains Calculators, FSI Calculator, Patta / EC View, as well as Flood, OSR, Airport, and Forest Zone finders, Vastu advisories, and Property Management tools, all through a simple chat message.

Verified.RealEstate also provides value-added services including legal verification, construction approvals, property valuation, NRI support, and escrow facilities – making it a one-stop destination for reliable real estate solutions. Currently available in Chennai, these services are delivered through verified partners and specialists across Tamil Nadu.

In his comments, Mr. Vignesh Selvaraj, Founder and CEO of Verified.RealEstate, said, “Property fraud and documentation errors remain among the biggest causes of disputes in India. Buyers in Tamil Nadu often spend days collecting records from multiple departments to understand zoning, title, and approval status. People shouldn’t have to stand in queues or wonder if a property is safe. Our goal is to let users do in minutes what used to take days — right from their phone. Every homebuyer should feel empowered to ask for proof before promises. With our dashboard and WhatsApp tools, transparency becomes the default, not a privilege.”

He added, “In Chennai, property decisions still start with paper files and multiple counter signatures. Many buyers discover too late that their plot falls in a road-widening zone or belongs to a temple trust. Verified.RealEstate aims to make such surprises a thing of the past. We built this for anyone who’s felt lost in real estate paperwork. With Verify My Land and Veritas Chat, users replace guesswork with clarity and get answers directly inside their chat window.”

For more details, please visit: verified.realestate.