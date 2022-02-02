Team Kolkata Thunderbolts launches with a bang for Volleyball Premiere League

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The team Kolkata Thunderbolts was officially launched with a bang as a part of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at The Park Hotel, Kolkata in the presence of the chief guest and CEO of the PVL Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya and co-owners of Kolkata Thunderbolts Mr. Pawan Patodia and Mr. Vineet Bhandari. The team jersey and the name of the players and officials were also announced at the do. The event was hosted by Ms. Ushoshi Sengupta and Ms. Richa Sharma.

The consul generals of Italy, UK, Kazakhstan, Norway and other eminent personalities and guests were also present during the launch.

The event began with the ceremonious lamp-lighting by the dignitaries and the felicitation of the guests CA Nihar Jambusaria, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Pawan Patodia and Vineet Bhandari.

The selection of players for the Bengal Franchisee, Kolkata Thunderbolts, was through a compulsory registration process before the auction. Ashwal Rai is the captain of the team for this season and Sujoy Dutta is the only player from the state of West Bengal who had registered for auction process and was selected by the team management.

It is expected that in future more players from Eastern part of India i.e. West Bengal, Assam and the entire North East will be seen playing in the team as this game gains more popularity with the local mass creating a new horizon for volleyball in the country and reach to a whole new limelight.