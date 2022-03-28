Techie from Kerala donates blood stem cells to save a blood cancer patient from Bangladesh

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Atanu the survivor from Bangladesh greeted by his life saver Kishore from Kerala

With the support of Tata Medical Center, Kolkata, an event took place at their premises which was organized by the non-profit organization DKMS BMST Foundation India, dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and rare blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia, witnessed a meeting where a heartwarming moment was created when Atanu, a Blood Cancer survivor from Bangladesh met his lifesaver Kishore from Kerala for the first time.

22-year-old, Atanu from Bangladesh had a difficult teenage life when he was diagnosed with blood cancer and had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy until he came down to India and consulted Dr. Reghu KS, Senior Consultant, Department of Paediatric Haemato Oncology and Cellular Therapies at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata due to lack of medical facilities in Bangladesh. Atanu’s family was asked to travel to India for the treatment and got a ray of hope after meeting Dr. Reghu KS, when he assured that a treatment would be available in the form of a blood stem cell transplant. That’s when the journey to find an unrelated blood stem cell match began for the family. With the help of doctors, they were lucky to find a match for their son within a year and he underwent a blood stem cell transplantation.

To celebrate this, Tata Medical Centre and DKMS BMST Foundation India created a scope to meet the survivor with his lifesaver.

As per the International guidelines, the identity of both the blood stem cell donor and recipient are kept anonymous for a period of two years and thereafter depending on their interest they are introduced to each other.

Kishor , a techie from Kerala, registered as a potential blood stem cell donor for becoming a lifesaver in the year 2017 and after a year of registration he was found to be a match. Kishore did not know the details of the patient, to whom his blood stem cells will be given, but now when he met him after all these years, he went numb because being able to save a life is a feeling beyond words which can only be experienced and can’t be described. Kishore said that he was proud to be a part of such a noble cause carried out by DKMS BMST Foundation.

Dr.Mammen Chandy, Dr.Raghu KS and DKMS BMST CEO Mr.Patrick Paul at the event



Dr. Mammen Chandy, Director, TATA Medical Center and Head, Clinical Haematology and Cellular Therapies, TATA Medical Center, Kolkata said, “Every 5 minutes someone in India is diagnosed with blood cancer and other blood disorders. Many such patients need a blood stem cell transplant to survive. For a successful stem cell transplant, an HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) matched donor is required. About 30% of the times HLA matched donors will be available within the family; however, in the rest, we have to look for a matched “unrelated” donor. Every year, about 70,000 donor searches are initiated worldwide for an unrelated matching donor, but due to the lack of a matching donor, India has one of the highest ratios of searches that do not result in transplantation. This gap can be bridged only when more and more people from different ethnicities in India are a part of the donor registry maintained by organizations such as DKMS-BMST.”

Speaking on the cause and urging people to register as a potential blood stem cell donor, Mr. Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS-BMST said,” Mostly, for Blood cancer patients a blood stem cell transplant is the key for survival and for them, the search for a matching blood stem cell donor is the beginning of a race against time. Our focus is always on registering as many committed donors as possible. So far, DKMS-BMST has registered over 50,000 potential donors and has helped 52 patients with a second chance at life.”



Presently, more than 39 million potential unrelated donors are listed worldwide with stem cell donor centers and registries. Of which only 0.04% are Indians. This situation can only be changed by recruiting many potential blood stem cell donors from India.

If one is aged between 18 and 50 and in general good health, he or she can take the first step to register as a blood stem cell donor by ordering ones home swab kit at www.dkms-bmst.org/register.

DKMS BMST Foundation India

is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and rare blood disease in line with the government’s national policy for rare diseases and aim to improve the situation of patients suffering from blood cancer and other rare blood diseases in India and throughout the world, by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors. By doing this DKMS-BMST provides patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant with a second chance to celebrate life.