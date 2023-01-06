Tennis: World No. 1 Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Mubadala World Tennis Championship - International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 18, 2022 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after losing his 3rd Place Play-off match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Satish Kumar

File photo shows Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after losing his 3rd place play-off match against Norway’s Casper Ruud in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates  on December 18, 2022 (REUTERS)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday.

“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024,” he added.

The 19-year-old claimed his maiden major title at last year’s U.S Open, which also made him the youngest ever men’s world number one.

Before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, he said he was nearing full fitness ahead of the new season, having missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to an abdominal injury sustained at the Paris Masters.

