Tennis: World No. 1 Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday.
“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.” he wrote on Twitter.
“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024,” he added.
The 19-year-old claimed his maiden major title at last year’s U.S Open, which also made him the youngest ever men’s world number one.
Before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, he said he was nearing full fitness ahead of the new season, having missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to an abdominal injury sustained at the Paris Masters.
gsg
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Easy wins for Corpus, Gabasa
[ad_1] Carl Corpus. —CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Already teeming with potential, Carl Corpus knew he was bound to reach his peak after...
House Speaker election, vote process explained in 3 charts
[ad_1] Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position.Of the more than 50 speakers of the House,...
Bay Area plays just the right Dragons to clip Kings and tie title series
[ad_1] Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson. –PBA IMAGES The Bay Area Dragons refused to let their emotions get the best of...
Ex-USC official involved in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal gets six months in prison
[ad_1] BOSTON — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a...
Person in custody following Virginia elementary school shooting that left teacher injured
[ad_1] One person was arrested following a shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school that left a teacher injured, police...
Hollywood ‘nepo baby’ stars should adopt Allison Williams’ strategy
[ad_1] Since the term “nepo baby” — referring to stars whose parents are part of the entertainment industry — first...
Average Rating