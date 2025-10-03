Tetra Pak Showcases World-class, Made-in-India Solutions at Indian Ice Cream Expo 2025

Tetra Pak, world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is showcasing a portfolio of innovative and Made-in-India solutions at the Indian Ice Cream Expo (IICE) 2025 in Delhi. With a strong focus on making premium technology more accessible, Tetra Pak aims to empower local ice cream businesses to innovate, scale, and deliver high-quality products that resonate with evolving consumer tastes.

Designed and manufactured in India, Tetra Pak Rotary Moulder enables precise forming of stick and moulded ice creams

A key highlight is Tetra Pak’s Made in India portfolio of ice cream solutions. By combining global expertise with local manufacturing, Tetra Pak is enabling Indian producers, large and small, to scale operations, introduce new formats, and deliver premium ice cream experiences to consumers nationwide.

Tetra Pak Continuous Freezers support high-volume operations while maintaining quality

Parmod Kandwal, Processing Director, Tetra Pak said “Ice cream is one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s food and beverage industry, and nearly 80% of what the nation enjoys has one thing in common: Tetra Pak’s technology. This deep presence gives us both a responsibility and an opportunity to shape the future of ice cream in India. At IICE 2025, we are showcasing future ready and made in India solutions taking food innovation up a notch. By combining global expertise with local manufacturing, we are enabling businesses of every size to push boundaries, respond to consumer trends, and deliver delightful experiences to millions of Indians.”

With decades of trend leadership and a strong track record of supporting India’s food and beverage ecosystem, Tetra Pak continues to invest in solutions that balance food safety with quality, innovation and accessibility. From smart automation to varied capacities, the solutions are designed to meet evolving consumer demands and production challenges.

Tetra Pak’s showcase at IICE 2025:

Rotary Moulder – designed and manufactured in India, this unit enables precise forming of stick and moulded ice creams. It allows producers to experiment with shapes and formats while ensuring smooth, reliable production. Its affordability and local availability make it a strategic choice for businesses looking to expand creatively and cost-effectively.

Tetra Pak Continuous Freezers – high-performance freezers designed for consistent freezing, mixing, and air incorporation. Support high-volume operations while maintaining quality, making them ideal for producers scaling up without compromising on indulgence.

Tetra Pak High Shear Mixer – designed for optimal wetting and processing, the efficient mixing system produces homogeneous and lump-free products e.g. for dairy, ice cream, beverage and prepared food applications.

Tetra Pak Homogenizer – designed for high-pressure homogenization of emulsions and suspensions for a range of dairy products like milk, cream, yoghurt, ice cream mix, as well as beverages like fruit juices and nectars.

Extrusion Line – a sophisticated system for crafting intricate ice cream shapes and layered textures, that enables the production of premium, artisanal-style products at scale, ideal for brands aiming to differentiate through visual appeal and mouthfeel.

From plant-based and protein-rich options to artisanal textures and global flavour fusions, Ice Cream Experts at Tetra Pak will share insights into emerging consumer preferences and how producers can stay ahead with flexible, future-ready solutions.

Read more about Tetra Pak’s Ice Cream Solutions at:Indian Ice Cream Expo 2025 | Tetra Pak India

