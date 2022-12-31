Thai ace frustrates Malixi in Florida with closing 65

admin
39Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 58 Second


Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Thailand got off to a hot start and finished steady to shoot a sizzling seven-under-par 65 and frustrate the Philippines’ Rianne Malixi in Friday’s final round of the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational in Sebring, Florida.

Kotchasanmanee had two three-hole birdie streaks coming out as she quickly erased a three-stroke deficit at the start of the day to zoom to a two-shot lead she held on to tally a 72-hole 284.

Malixi, the ICTSI-backed ace, wasn’t all that bad, shooting a 70. She fell short of winning a seventh title for the year but remained in good spirits going into two tougher tournaments this month counting the Annika Sorenstam Invitational where the world’s best are seeing action.

“I played fine today (Friday). I know that I had put up a good fight in the first nine holes but (Kotchasanmanee) did better,” said Malixi, who birdied Nos. 4 and 5 after dropping a stroke on the third and rolled in an eight-footer on the seventh to hold sway.

But Kotchasanmanee chipped in for birdie on No. 7 to fuel another three-birdie run, tying the Filipino at five-under overall on the eighth and seizing the lead on the next as Malixi’s missed back-to-back birdie opportunities.

“I gave a lot of my putts really good chances but not enough to clinch the title,” said Malixi, a winner of three professional tournaments back home. “It’s still a fun week and knowing that I played consistently the past three days, this is a good start for this trip.”

Malixi shot a forgettable 78 to open the tournament on Tuesday as she failed to fight travel weariness after a long trip.

She will next play in the Women’s Orlando International Amateur on Jan. 4-6 at Orange Country National before heading to the Sorenstam tournament on Jan. 15 to Jan. 17 at Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Orlando.

Kotchasanmanee’s 65 came after she turned in pedestrian 73 and 74 in the first two rounds before moving to joint third, three strokes adrift of Malixi with a 72.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

slots daring telah menjumpai banyak popularitas di jurusan kasino ini memiliki slots klasik yang disukai dan dinikmati banyak orang di jenis casino yang lain namun, disaat datang ke casino slots online, orang terhubung permainan lewat piranti seluler dan computer langsung dari mana pun mereka beruang bermain slot daring membawa banyak makna yang tidak tersuguh di casinos fisik. betor di sini menikmati aksesibilitas, kenyamanan, dan efektivitas. tidak cuma itu, pengguna slot online akan menghemat banyak uang dan tenggat kecuali karena mereka tidak hendaklah pergi ke kasino fisik sehingga mereka dapat memainkan permainan casinos pujaan mereka. betors dapat membuka slots dari lokasi joker388. tempat ini berbasis di indonesia dan ialah salah satu casinos slots online paling besar yang mendaulat wilayah asia yang lebih besar.

tidak cuma anjuran pengetahuan menyinggung permainan slots, para bettors hendaklah menyudahi ancang-ancang mengenai data diri yang dapat dimanfaatkan untuk usaha...

orjgeoffrey