The 32 best things to watch on Netflix US right now

Streaming video has turned our living rooms into an endless video store with a truly bewildering array of options to peruse.

Netflix alone has thousands of titles, taking in everything from rom-coms to action movies, TV shows and documentaries; and that can be a problem. It’s called the paradox of choice; faced with an endless array of options, people freeze up. Before you know it, you’ve spent an hour scrolling through the possible choices, and you’ve run out of time to watch a movie.

Fear not, reader: we’ve done all the hard work for you, picking out the cream of the streaming crop on the US edition of Netflix. Read on…

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery He may have peeved Wookie-addled nerds by directing the first genuinely interesting Star Wars film in over 30 years, but thankfully for the rest of us Rian Johnson’s movies tend to be fun, topical, inventive and packed with twists – and Glass Onion is no exception. This Knives Out sequel retains Daniel Craig as dapper private detective Benoit Blanc but switches out the rest of the original’s all-star cast for a fresh set of familiar faces. When Blanc is summoned to a tech billionaire’s private island for a murder mystery party and a real death inevitably occurs, he must use his powers of deduction to bring the culprit to justice. The all-star cast includes Dave Batista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton. Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix USA

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Incredibly, Guillermo del Toro hasn’t made a single animated movie in his illustrious career. Until now, that is. For his debut animated feature, the Mexican master of the macabre has tackled something a little less disturbing than his usual fare: a musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale about a wooden boy, rendered in gorgeous stop-motion. Reportedly a lifelong passion project for del Toro, the film proves an intriguing counterpoint to Disney’s recent (and frankly unnecessary) live-action remake of its own Pinocchio adaptation. It’s much, much better too, with plenty for grown-ups to enjoy as well as kids. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard are among the voice cast. Watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix USA

Sorry to Bother You Satire rarely comes as stylishly packaged as Boots Riley’s black comedy. Lakeith Stanfield stars as a penniless call centre worker who begins to rack up the sales once he learns to use his “white voice”. Landing punches on the gig economy, the housing crisis, the crass commoditisation of art and black culture by the establishment and lots more, Sorry To Bother you is a strange, surreal trip into a parallel universe – one that’s a lot closer to our reality than it might first appear. Watch Sorry to Bother You on Netflix USA

Key & Peele (S1-3) Jordan Peele might be killing it as a horror filmmaker these days, but this television sketch show in partnership with Keegan-Michael Key (which began in 2012 and ran for five seasons on Comedy Central – three of which you’ll find here) is packed with fantastic gags that’ll have you cracking up rather than hiding behind the sofa. Taking on a myriad of themes including (but certainly not limited to) race relations and Black culture, the pair write and perform pretty much everything here. Some of the subjects feel a bit ‘of their time’ when watched today (Barack Obama was president when the show was made – and the show would be a lot different and darker if the subsequent incumbent had been in the White House during production), but in general it’s a fast-moving and funny show that makes for an easy binge watch. Watch Key & Peele on Netflix USA

The Wonder It might feature Florence Pugh in a big dress as an English nurse transplanted to rural Ireland, but Sebastian Lalo’s meditation on the power and importance of stories isn’t your typical period drama. Pugh’s character has been hired to maintain near-constant vigil over a seemingly healthy young girl who insists that she doesn’t need to eat food – that all the nourishment she requires is manna from heaven. Is the girl lying? Or a living saint? Or is something else at work? The Wonder is a quiet but forceful film in which Pugh delivers a typically brilliant performance. Watch The Wonder on Netflix USA

RRR The most lavish and expensive Indian film ever made, this historical epic is an absolute blast. Fictionalising the lives of two (real) pre-independence revolutionary heroes, it’s far more interested in action, excitement, emotion and ‘vibes’ than it is historical accuracy – and make no mistake, there’s plenty of all of the above packed into its three-hour running time. The portrayal of India’s British colonial overlords couldn’t be called nuanced (they’re all sneering, murderous bullies or worse), but that makes seeing them getting their comeuppance at the hands of our heroes all the more enjoyable. Watch RRR on Netflix USA

The Great British Baking Show (S8-13) Before being snapped up by Channel 4 – much like a cooling apple pie being snatched from a windowsill by a passing opportunist – The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake-Off in its native land) was the jewel in the BBC’s reality TV crown, an international export that wowed audiences at home and abroad with its tasty mixture of quirky humour, tense competition, mouth-watering cakes and, of course, schadenfreude at the contestants’ many disastrous bakes. Even judge Paul Hollywood’s somewhat sinister presence wasn’t enough to ruin the resulting pudding. All five Channel 4-made series of the nicest show on television are available on Netflix US, which might be the perfect audio-visual comfort food for anyone enduring a dreadful hangover/breakup/cold (delete as appropriate). Watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix USA

The Nice Guys Remember the buddy cop movies of the 1980s and 1990s? Weren’t they great? Shame they don’t make them anymore. But wait! What’s this? It’s a buddy cop (ok, private detective) movie! From Shane Black – the guy who wrote the first two Lethal Weapon films! And it stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as rival 1970s P.I.s who are forced team up to tackle a dark conspiracy within Los Angeles’ halls of power! If that sounds like a great recipe to you, you’re going to love The Nice Guys. It’s brilliantly silly at times, gloriously action-packed at others, and the fact that it has never had a sequel is nothing short of a travesty. We’re begging you, movie studios: we don’t need more superhero films; give us more of this instead. Watch The Nice Guys on Netflix USA

Phantom Thread A decade on from There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson and leading man Daniel Day-Lewis reunite for this gothic romance story – as immaculate and precisely made as the gowns created by Day-Lewis’ character, the fastidious fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock. Reportedly Day-Lewis’ final performance, his Woodcock is a fussy genius with an explosive temper. He’s no less obsessive than There Will Be Blood’s monstrously power-hungry Daniel Plainview but instead driven by a desire to create – and possess – pure beauty. He finds his latest muse in waitress Alma (brilliantly played by Vicky Krieps) but rather than bend to his will, she eventually pushes back and exerts power in her own way. The direction and camera work, Jonny Greenwood’s wonderful score and the lead actors’ performance make this a worthy swan song for Day-Lewis – but don’t be surprised if Anderson manages to coax him out of retirement for another stellar turn one day. Watch Phantom Thread on Netflix USA

The Power of the Dog This drama from Jane Campion (for which she received both a BAFTA and an Oscar) stars Benedict Cumberbatch as an abrasive Montana rancher who takes issue with his brother’s new wife and her teenage son. Is he jealous of his brother’s newfound happiness? Worried about the newcomers’ intentions for the family business? Or is there something else about them that’s got him so worked up? This is a film that leaves much open to interpretation, working against the viewer’s expectations in an unsettling and disarming way – it has all the trappings of a Western, but it’s certainly not conventional. Nor is it a barrel of laughs by any stretch of the imagination, but the beautifully shot landscapes and the performances from a cast that also includes Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst will keep you glued to the screen regardless. Watch The Power of the Dog on Netflix

The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal, best known as an actor, moves behind the camera for her first film as writer-director with this superbly tense adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. Leda, a prickly middle-aged academic (Olivia Colman, once again proving herself to be among the best actors in the world) arrives on a Greek island for a quiet working holiday, only to find the serenity disrupted by the arrival of a large and brash family group – including a young mother (Dakota Johnson) who sits strangely apart from the rest, and who causes Leda to re-examine her own youth and motherhood with a critical eye. Watch The Lost Daughter on Netflix

Blade Runner 2049 The sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic cyberpunk thriller was a long time coming (30 years in fact), but it’s worth the wait: Blade Runner 2049 is among the best-looking movies ever made, with Roger Deakins’ masterful cinematography bringing director Denis Villeneuve’s nightmarish vision of a future Los Angeles to life. As a whole, the film isn’t quite as spectacular as its visuals. At nigh-on three hours it’s too ponderous for its own good, despite retaining the original Blade Runner’s spirit through a mixture of thrilling action sequences, philosophical pondering and memorable characters – including a few familiar faces. It’s all tied together by a compelling detective yarn, in which Ryan Gosling’s latest-gen replicant seeks answers to a deadly riddle. Watch Blade Runner 2049 on Netflix

It Follows It might adhere to one of the main horror movie rules outlined in Scream – having sex more often than not ends in your grisly demise – but the stylishly shot alt-horror It Follows is anything but formulaic. The movie’s killer curse stalks victims slowly but incessantly, disguised as a normal passerby, a family member or a friend (which is perhaps the creepiest part) and there’s apparently only one, horrible, way to lift it. That gives this indie chiller a sense of helpless, looming dread that doesn’t let up until the credits roll. Watch It Follows on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave (S1-2) Sketch shows are a bit like luncheon meat, tank tops and hostess trolleys: unwanted, outmoded relics from the 1970s. But I Think You Should Leave is proof positive that there’s life in the old format yet – it just needed a refreshing jolt of surrealism forced down its gullet. In fact, we’d go so far as to say this is the funniest thing on Netflix by a country mile. Former Saturday Night Live star Tim Robinson co-writes and appears (along with a parade of familiar guest faces) in a collection of crude, inventive and ultimately hilarious skits that rarely end up where you expect them to. The humour usually comes from a character “committing to the bit” by taking a social miscue or personality trait to extremes; it sounds simple enough, but Robinson and co have done nothing less than reinvent the comedy skit. Watch I Think You Should Leave on Netflix

Cobra Kai (S1-5) A series that started life on YouTube as a giggle-worthy spin-off from The Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai has now established itself as a fan-pleasing comedy-action-drama that arguably surpasses the films that inspired it. Back in the 80s, how many viewers could have imagined Karate Kid villain Johnny Lawrence being the nuanced, relatable protagonist of his own TV show over three decades later? And yet here we are, with several characters from the movies now firmly ensconced in this new life – and being given far more depth as a result. Watch Cobra Kai on Netflix

Ozark (S1-5) Featuring some of the most uncomfortably tense TV scenes since Breaking Bad (also on this list), Ozark follows Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s squabbling Chicago couple, forced to run a money-laundering scheme for a merciless Mexican drug cartel. When Bateman’s put-upon financial advisor conjures up a risky plan to “wash” the dirty cash in rural Missouri, he and his family up sticks for a new life in one of the USA’s most deprived locations. All of a sudden, murderous narco-barons become just one of many problems for the family. Filmed in muted, washed-out tones with bags of brooding and squalor on show, Ozark doesn’t always make for a pretty watch. But if you like your drama series perpetually balanced on a knife edge, it’ll be right up your street. Watch Ozark on Netflix

Attack on Titan (S1) Set in a world where naked flesh-eating giants roam the land while the remnants of humanity cower behind their city walls, Attack on Titan is a compelling dark fantasy tale based on the manga comics of the same name. When a devastating attack on his city leaves young Eren Yeager with his life in tatters, he enlists in the military and vows to mete out revenge on the shambling titan hordes. In a common anime trope, there’s a coming-of-age story running parallel to this epic tale of heroism and sacrifice, with Eren and his companions learning about themselves as they uncover the mystery of the titan menace. Watch Attack on Titan on Netflix

Seinfeld (S1-9) Forget Friends: for us, Seinfeld is the best New York-set (but clearly Hollywood-filmed) 1990s sitcom about a bunch of buddies just working their way through this crazy little thing we call life. An absurd, hilarious and highly influential examination of the modern world’s trivialities, mores and conventions, never relying on slapstick or coddling its viewers with cheap sentimentality (most of its characters are objectively horrible, selfish misanthropes), Seinfeld is quite simply a must-watch for all fans of comedy. With each episode clocking in at a little over 20 minutes, it’s also perfect for binge-watching. So be warned: your Sundays will be slurped right up like a bowl of forbidden soup. Watch Seinfeld on Netflix

Squid Game (S1) Subtitle-haters, you’re missing out if you choose to avoid this dark drama series on account of it being Korean (yes, you can watch it dubbed into English, but that just feels so utterly wrong). The gripping story of a sadistic life-or-death game show and the effects it has on its desperate contestants – each of whom willingly signed away their “bodily rights” for the prospect of a fat winner’s cheque – Squid Game has already become not only one of Netflix’s most popular foreign language series but its most popular debut series full stop. Quite why it’s become such a phenomenon with viewers is something of a mystery to us – there’s nothing especially groundbreaking or shocking happening here – but far better for a genuinely thought-provoking series like this to become a record-breaker than yet another dire space drama or drawn-out, plodding teen thriller. Watch Squid Game on Netflix

The Queen’s Gambit (S1) Despite arriving out of nowhere, this was Netflix’s best original series of 2020. Anya Taylor-Joy shines as chess prodigy Beth Harmon, a child champion with a preternatural inclination for the game – as well as a tendency for self-destructive behaviour. Set mostly in the 1960s, the magnificent period details (so many gorgeous hotel lobbies!) and soundtrack occasionally bring to mind Mad Men, but The Queen’s Gambit has a necessarily more focussed approach to telling its story. Heart-wrenching, funny, inspiring and evocative, this is a character-driven success that reminds us of Netflix’s superb early original shows, where everything the company touched felt special. Watch The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix

Hunt for the Wilderpeople This Taika Waititi-directed comedy-drama sees cantankerous farmer Hec (Sam Neill) and his precocious, wannabe-gangsta foster nephew Ricky (Julian Dennison) attempt to outrun and outwit the police in the wild New Zealand bush. We won’t be ruining much if we tell you that along the way the pair form an unlikely bond, but it’s the interplay between the two leads that forms the heart of this wonderful indie film. It’s an irresistible combination of sweetness and hilarity that should go down well with the whole family. Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Netflix

I Care a Lot Proof that you can make an engrossing and enjoyable film even when none of the characters are likeable, “good” people, I Care a Lot stars the fantastic Rosamunde Pike as legal guardian Marla Grayson, a ruthless, driven predator who makes a killing by exploiting the elderly people she’s supposed to be looking out for. On first glance her latest ward (Dianne Wiest) seems to be a veritable goldmine, but she turns out to be a doorway to trouble thanks to her unlikely links to a seriously scary criminal network. Peter Dinklage and Eiza González also star in this viciously black but deliciously enjoyable comedy. Watch I Care a Lot on Netflix

BoJack Horseman (S1-6) A Netflix Original, this animated series features Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett as the titular Horseman, a, er, “horse man” who enjoyed success in a beloved 1990s sitcom but now wallows in boozy, druggy self-loathing as a washed-up former star. But don’t worry if we’ve made it sound too grim – the show’s serious:silly ratio is nicely balanced. Set in a skewed version of Hollywood in which humans live alongside anthropomorphic animals, BoJack Horseman features a strong cast (Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul plays BoJack’s best friend Todd while Alison Brie plays love interest Diane) and razor sharp writing, and with six seasons and a couple of one-off specials available, it’s perfect fodder for a weekend binge-watch blowout. Watch BoJack Horseman on Netflix USA

Chef’s Table (S1-6) This series (now six seasons plus two spin-off seasons strong) shadows world-renowned chefs as they take viewers on a personal journey through their culinary evolution – providing an intimate, informative glimpse into what gets their creative juices flowing. Lovingly shot in razor-sharp 4K quality (for those with the necessary Netflix subscription), Chef’s Table is so well-made that you can almost smell the aromas seeping out of your screen and tickling your nostrils. From glistening, perfectly-cooked cuts of meat to mouth-watering veggie dishes, this is food pornography of the highest order. Just try not to drool all over your TV. Watch Chef’s Table on Netflix USA

Arrested Development (S1-5) Dysfunctional families have been done to death on both the big screen and TV, but the Bluths are up there with the most self-centred, destructive and, well, downright hilarious bunch of the lot. Straight man George Bluth desperately tries to keep his family and fortune intact as their company is hit by the US government for embezzlement. Superb performances from the likes of David Cross, coupled with tonnes of re-quote potential make this a must-watch. It gets a little lost after the first three seasons thanks to the actors’ other projects clashing with filming, but it’s still well worth watching until the very end. Watch Arrested Development on Netflix USA

Orange Is the New Black (S1-7) One of the early Netflix original series that established the platform as a serious player in the TV business, this is a prison show that goes its own way: less brutal than Oz, less daft than Prison Break and more compelling than Prisoner Cell Block H, it’s a fish-out-of-water drama (based on a true story) in which a white, middle-class Brooklynite ends up in a low-security women’s jail for a crime committed almost a decade previous. Delving into the lives of its huge cast over a luxurious seven seasons, it’s a great women-driven show that managed to stay entertaining throughout. Watch Orange is the New Black on Netflix USA

Icarus You don’t have to be a sports fan to become enthralled by this Oscar-winning doping exposé. Icarus is effectively two documentaries in one, with the first third of the film a kind of Super Size Me for performance-enhancing drugs. The filmmaker, a semi-pro cyclist, embarks on a hardcore doping regimen to demonstrate the flaws in the drugs-testing process. But when his advisor, Russian scientist Gregory Rodchenkov, suddenly finds himself embroiled in an international storm over Russia’s state-sponsored doping program, Icarus pivots into an enthralling fly-on-the-wall thriller about being a whistleblower in Putin’s Russia. Cue mysterious deaths, chilling interviews and a lots of hand-wringing as Rodchenkov goes into hiding from the new KGB. Watch Icarus on Netflix

Nocturnal Animals Fashion designer turned filmmaker Tom Ford wrote and directed this phenomenal thriller, which is far from just the exercise in style you might expect from a master of aesthetics. In fact, it’s one of those insidiously clever films that works its way into your head, leaving you thinking about it for days. Ostensibly a story about the relationship between a couple played by Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, it splits into two parallel plots that mirror and complement each other excellently. Emotionally charged, intelligent, frightening and tense, with excellent performances from the two leads and co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals is a treat for anyone who likes their movies challenging, uncomfortable and memorable. Watch Nocturnal Animals on Netflix

Better Call Saul (S1-5) Everyone’s favourite sleazy-yet-likeable lawyer Saul Goodman (well, Jimmy McGill) returns to Netflix, in a series that throws us back seven years before the explosive events of Breaking Bad. Bob Odenkirk slips into Saul’s cheap suit with remarkable ease, and his superb performance allows his character’s desperation, tenacity and humour to seep through the screen and grab our attention with both hands. It’s always fun to root for the underdog, and from the very first episode you’re right there alongside Goodman, wanting him to fight to the top – all while being aware of the dark things to come. Yet another belting Netflix Original. Watch Better Call Saul on Netflix USA

Stranger Things (S1-4) Only 80s kids will understand this. Actually that’s not true at all, but Stranger Things is a love letter to the movies, TV shows, video games and books that people who grew up in that decade will cherish: it’s packed with references to E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goonies, Stephen King, Dungeons & Dragons and Poltergeist, and the mood and feel is sure to dredge up nostalgia by the bucketload. Remove the retro vibes though, and the show still stands up as a stellar sci-fi drama-thriller. And it doesn’t mess about too much – unlike a lot of Netflix Original Series, its episodes are reasonably tight (a mere 40 minutes each). Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

Breaking Bad (S1-5) The best TV show ever? That’s arguable, but Breaking Bad certainly belongs in the top ten: it’s an utterly, utterly compelling six-season masterpiece that’ll shock you again and again with its twists, its turns and its fantastically drawn characters. Walter White, played to perfection by Bryan Cranston, is without a doubt one of television’s greatest characters, by turns vulnerable and menacing, pathetic and triumphant. As a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher who turns to methamphetamine production in order to pay his medical bills and safeguard his family’s future, you’ll be cheering him every step of the way… until suddenly you’re not anymore.

– Sam Kieldsen Watch Breaking Bad on Netflix USA

Black Mirror (S1-5) Not only has Netflix given Charlie Brooker and his team the freedom to tell more stories and let each one run without ad breaks for as long as it needs to, it’s also handed them a budget big enough to expand the scale, scope and special effects. A collection of self-contained cautionary tales about our relationship with technology, Black Mirror is unnerving stuff, enhanced by the fact that the stories are generally set in a very near future that’s all too recognisable. But fear not, the trademark blacker-than-black humour has also been retained, so you’ll chuckle almost as much as you’ll squirm. Must-see TV for anyone obsessed with tech. Watch Black Mirror on Netflix