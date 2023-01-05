The Audio Technica Sound Burger spins again (again)

One of Audio Technica’s most unique record players made a comeback in 2022 after four decades. The original Sound Burger was a go-anywhere turntable with Pop Art styling and a headphone port for portable listening; the limited-run re-release was more of the same, only updated for the present day. Great for vinyl fans – until it sold out faster than you could flip a 12in to its B-side.

That’s why the firm has decided to bring it back a second time, sans numbered badging, for 2023. Arriving later this spring, the more widely available release will also arrive in a different colour, and loses other 60th anniversary accoutrement.

The design hasn’t really changed, with a belt-drive mechanism that’ll play at 33-1/3 and 45 RPM for singles or LPs. It uses Audio Technica’s dependable, user-replaceable ATN3600L stylus, which is spring-loaded to balance the vinyl. A DC motor delivers consistent speed to the die-cast aluminium alloy platter.

The internals were all-new for ’22, though: the three chunky D batteries are gone, replaced with a rechargeable cell that’s good for up to 12 hours of playback. Charging is over USB-C, and there’s built-in Bluetooth for cable-free streaming to headphones or a portable speaker. RCA analogue outputs also let you hook it up to a home stereo system.

Audio Technica brought back the Sound Burger to mark its 60th anniversary, alongside other special edition releases like the sakura blossom-painted ATH-W2022 headphones and gold-plated AT-MC2022 cartridge. The revived turntable was considerably kinder to your wallet than those top-tier offerings, though – enthusiasts that moved quickly snapped them up directly from Audio Technica for £200/€229.

There’s no word yet on whether the less-limited edition version will cost the same, but if you missed out the first time around, be glad you’ll get another opportunity to bag a Burger later this year.