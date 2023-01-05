The best comedy films and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video 2022

It’s easy to get Netflix tunnel vision when embarking on an epic telly session. But don’t be a fool of Kraken-­sized proportions and discount Prime Video’s growing library of gems. Here’s our guide to the best Amazon Prime Video comedy.

As this collection of Stuff favourites shows, Amazon’s streaming service has become particularly adept at laughter generation. And remember; all of these movies and TV shows are already included in your Prime subscription. So sit back and prepare to engage your face’s smile apparatus with these comedy masterpieces…

Dumb and Dumber Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as the titular simpletons, Dumb and Dumber is a road movie rich in memorable scenes: the boys’ fingernails-on-the-blackboard rendition of “Mockingbird”, Carrey’s dream sequence of a fantasy life with Lauren Holly, and the “hit” on an endangered snow owl using a champagne cork stand out, as does Daniels’ unfortunately-timed bout of what people euphemistically refer to as “stomach flu” (hint: never let your friend give you a cup of tea laced with pre-date laxative). It’s low-brow gross-out stuff, true – but it’s so gloriously over the top and packed with gags that you’ll have little choice but to give up and succumb to its wiles. A 1990s classic, all told. Watch Dumb and Dumber on Prime Video

Ghostbusters (1984) Forget reboots, the new sequel and even, if we’re being totally honest, the original sequel: if you’re watching a Ghostbusters movie, you should really make it the original and best. One of the best-loved comedies of the 1980s, it stars Bill Murray as a sardonic New York parapsychologist who, along with two friends, gives up his academic career to start up a pest control service for spooks – and amid a mysterious rise in supernatural activity in the city that never sleeps, business is booming. Watch Ghostbusters on Prime Video

24 Hour Party People Michael Winterbottom’s dramatised history of Madchester, Factory Records and The Hacienda has no right to be this funny – but what do you expect if you cast Steve Coogan as broadcaster and Factory co-founder Tony Wilson, the ringmaster to a chaotic circus of booze, drugs, sex and tragedy? Fast-paced, compelling and engagingly postmodern, it functions both as a character study and an informative inside look at the story behind bands like The Happy Mondays and New Order. Watch 24 Hour Party People on Prime Video

Pretty Woman Perhaps the consummate blockbuster rom-com, Pretty Woman’s subject matter – a handsome, wealthy but emotionally closed-off man hires a sex worker to be his no-strings companion for a week but falls in love with her – doesn’t look all that bright and breezy from a 2023 perspective. And yet, despite all that it’s mostly a fun, light-hearted comedy about culture clash, sexism and class with two likeable stars in Richard Gere and (in her breakout role) Julia Roberts. Pretty Woman wouldn’t be made today, at least not like this, but its heart is very much in the right place. Funny, sweet and (yes) romantic. Watch Pretty Woman on Prime Video

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Unbelievably now well over 20 years old this feature-length, celeb-heavy instalment of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s enduring animated comedy show still has the power to send the viewer into fits of giggles – despite the world being a very different place today than it was in 1999. Veering between toilet humour and satire (but leaning more towards the former, it should be said), it’s structured like a potty-mouthed Disney film, packed with wonderful songs (one of which was nominated for an Oscar) and telling a cautionary tale about censorship. If you’re looking for a movie that’s filthy, hilarious and has a moral centre, look no further. Watch South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut on Prime Video

The Royle Family (S1-3) Written by and starring Craig Cash and the late Caroline Aherne, this beloved British sitcom is a world away from the usual gag-driven fare – and that’s not to say it isn’t frequently hilarious. A comedy drama about a working-class Lancashire family, set almost entirely in their living room as they gossip, bicker and tease each other over whatever’s on the telly, The Royle Family manages to be heart-warming without resorting to cheap sentimentality or histrionics, and packed full of wry and truthful observations on life. Watch The Royle Family on Prime Video

This Is The End A film where the likes of James Franco and Seth Rogen play themselves living through a biblically apocalyptic end of days might sound like a one-way ticket to Self-Indulgence City, but This Is The End works not in spite of but because of its star-studded cast. This crew isn’t afraid to send itself up – Franco and Jonah Hill in particular are particular figures of fun here for their perceived pretentiousness and preening – and given the number of cameos from other celebs (Rihanna and Emma Watson being the most memorable), it all adds up to an enjoyable stoner movie that doesn’t change the world, but will succeed in keeping all but the most demanding comedy fan chuckling for 90 minutes. Watch This Is The End on Prime Video

Planes, Trains and Automobiles A holiday favourite from way back in the 1980s, this hysterical and occasionally touching road movie stars Steve Martin and John Candy as travellers forced to team up in order to get home in time for their respective Thanksgiving turkey dinners. Martin shines, as he has so many times, as the uptight middle-class straight man – a polar opposite to Candy’s crass, motor-mouthed shower curtain ring salesman. Given the duo’s essential differences, it’s little surprise when their journey descends into a succession of ever-increasing clashes. It all ends on a positive note, of course, which is probably why this film has become a comedy classic of its time. Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles on Prime Video

Nathan for You (S1-4) This brilliant spoof reality series, in which deadpan Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder swoops in to save ailing small businesses with absolutely woeful advice, has largely flown under the radar this side of the pond, but do yourself a favour and give it a shot. Often so surreal and bizarre you won’t believe Nathan’s clients aren’t in on the joke, Nathan for You is a true original. Watch Nathan for You on Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (S1-4) Hankering for a grown-up TV show in the vein of Mad Men? One also set in mid-century Manhattan? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel might be the new series for you. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a quick-witted middle-class housewife with what she thought was the perfect 1950s New York lifestyle: husband, kids and a beautiful Upper West Side apartment. When things take an unforeseen turn, she stumbles into trying out stand-up comedy – and discovers she has something of a talent for not only making people laugh, but for hitting upon life’s truths and enigmas while doing it. With three seasons to binge upon, this award-winning comedy drama makes for a lightweight, enjoyable watch. Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime

There’s Something About Mary The Farrelly brothers basically invented the gross-out comedy, and There’s Something About Mary showcases them at their best: sure, it features that famous scene in which an, er… bodily secretion is mistaken for and used as hair gel, but there’s also a lot of heart and soul in this manic rom-com. Ben Stiller plays Ted, whose crush on Mary (Cameron Diaz) has lasted since high school, when a gruesome zip accident ruined their prom night date. When the pair get a second chance at romance, Ted realises that he isn’t the only one seeking Mary’s affections. In fact there’s a veritable army of suitors lined up against him, including the sleazy private eye (an excellent Matt Dillon) whom he hired to track Mary down. Watch There’s Something About Mary on Prime Video

Palm Springs Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti find themselves trapped in a time loop in this offbeat romcom. Should they fall asleep or die, they wake up and live the entire day – in which they’re guests at a wedding in California desert – through again. The pair decide to make the most of their temporal purgatory, indulging in wilder and wilder behaviour in the knowledge that whatever happens, they’ll just end up back at square one. Everything, it seems, has become meaningless. If might sound like a hackneyed idea but Palm Springs feels different by dint of focussing on a pair of people rather than just one. The chemistry and tensions between the two keep the film nicely involving – and it’s genuinely funny to boot. Watch Palm Springs on Amazon Prime Video

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Kazakhstan’s favourite son returns to the screen, with Sacha Baron-Cohen’s creation once again poking fun at Americans – this time in the midst of a chaotic Trump presidency and the COVID-19 pandemic. While the civilian victims of Borat’s pranks sometimes seem a little undeserving (seemingly being accommodating to an eccentric foreigner rather than outright agreeing with his terrible opinions) it’s hard to feel sorry too many people in this movie, as its hidden camera setups delivering almost-unbearable levels of cringe and no small amount of laughs. To call the film scorching satire would feels inaccurate – it simply reinforces what most right-minded viewers already think about bigots, gun nuts and Republicans – but at the very least, Borat’s antics are reliably entertaining. Watch Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video

Upload (S1-2) Given a choice between death and eternity as an avatar in a virtual world that’s almost indistinguishable from the real one, many of us would pick the latter without question – but before too long we might be questioning our decision. That’s the setup for this Amazon original sitcom from Greg Daniels (he of the US Office and Parks and Recreation fame), in which app developer Nathan has his consciousness uploaded to a luxurious digital heaven, only to quickly discover that not only have his earthly problems not suddenly disappeared, they’re now bolstered with a bunch of new ones. Mixing sci-fi, satire, romance and more, Upload is sure to strike a chord with anyone who spends time pondering the future of tech. That means you, Stuff reader! Watch Upload on Amazon Prime Video

Gus Van Sant’s well-crafted comic biopic stars a memorable Joaquin Phoenix as John Callahan, an alcoholic who embarks on one bender too many, resulting in a devastating car crash. Paralysed, plunged into a deep depression, and still boozing, Callahan eventually finds solace in friends, art and the twelve-step programme. Phoenix is typically excellent as the often-unlikeable Callahan, and there’s also superb support from Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara. A funny, thought-provoking and inspiring tale about conquering your worst impulses and “choosing life” – with little of the sentimental cheese that often creeps into such films. Watch Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot on Amazon Prime

The Office (US, S1-9) It might have started out as a pale shade of the British original, but NBC’s long-running sitcom quickly found its feet and its own comedic voice. Even if Steve Carell’s Michael Scott is a bit broader and a bit less melancholy than Ricky Gervais’ David Brent, it’s hard to deny that Carell has made the role of “awkward boss at a mid-level paper company” his own, and made himself into a massive star in the process. You know the drill: The Office is a sort-of mockumentary set in a dreary Pennsylvania workplace populated by a few normal folks – representing us, the viewers – and a few caricatures. The comedy mostly springs from the interactions between the two, and the formula works so well that NBC managed to keep it going for an astonishing nine seasons. Watch The Office on Amazon Prime

Fleabag (S1-2) Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars in this riotous six-part sitcom about a single woman’s attempts to navigate the many pitfalls of modern London life. Even if that sounds like a hackneyed synopsis, or one that fits roughly 10,000 British sitcoms, we suggest you delve in anyway, because Waller-Bridge’s eyes-open approach – acerbic, dry, unashamed, raw – doesn’t feel unoriginal in the slightest. It’s also really, really funny, which is probably worth mentioning too. A second series, with both Waller-Bridge and on-screen rival Olivia Colman returning, is also now available to stream on Prime Video – albeit not for free. If you have access to BBC iPlayer, however, have at it on there. Watch Fleabag on Amazon Prime

What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding horror-comedies are few and far between – for every An American Werewolf in London, there are five Scary Movies – but this Kiwi mockumentary (directed by and starring Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi as well as Flight of the Conchords‘ Jemaine Clement) about a group of dysfunctional vampires house-sharing hits the spot dead-on. With plenty of laughs mined from the awkwardness of being a neurotic immortal living in the modern world, it errs on the comedy side of the line, but that doesn’t mean it’s not without the occasional genuine bit of creepiness. If you’re as much fan of This Is Spinal Tap as you are of The Lost Boys, here’s a movie that you certainly won’t think, er, sucks. Watch What We Do in the Shadows on Amazon Prime

Forever (S1) The world doesn’t seem short on wry, quirksome comedy drama series exploring the crushing ennui of modern life, but Amazon has furnished us with another one – and it’s a delightful surprise. Starring Maya Rudolf and Fred Armisen as a married couple struggling with an encroaching middle-aged itch, Forever starts off as one kind of show and quickly transforms into another. Funny, smart and affecting, it’s Amazon’s best new original series in a long time. Watch Forever on Amazon Prime

Transparent (S1-5) Amazon spent a long time trying to “do a Netflix” by creating its very own blockbusting TV shows, and Transparent was the moment it got it right. For a start, this is really bold – it tells the story of a sixty­something divorcee announcing to his three grown­up kids that he’s always felt different and is now going to live as a woman. Sounds heavy, and it sort of is, but it’s also darkly funny, with a degree of wit and sharpness that’s still rare even in this golden age of TV. The bickering between the three kids (each of whom is riddled with their own individual problems and peccadillos) is as chucklesome as it is awkward and believable. Amazing telly. Watch Transparent on Amazon Prime Video

Catastrophe (S1-4) A hot steamy hook-up while you’re out of the country for work – probably the dream of anyone that’s ever seen the inside of an airport business lounge. Finding out you’ve got said hook-up pregnant? Not so much. That’s pretty much the gist of Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s comedy, which is equal parts hysterical and cringeworthy, yet still manages to pull on your heartstrings too. Moving to London might be culture shock for Boston native Rob, but it’s hardly a picnic for unwed Irish teacher Sharon – expect prodding parents, unsubtle school kids and a cool clique of antenatal mummies. Don’t miss a foul-mouthed Carrie Fisher as the mother-in-law from hell, either. All three seasons are now available to stream on Amazon. Watch Catastrophe on Amazon Prime Video

Red Oaks (S1-3) A hidden gem in Amazon’s catalogue, Red Oaks‘ unremarkable premise belies a nuanced show that blends humour and pathos surprisingly adeptly. Set in 1980s suburban New York, it follows the bumbling but tumultuous life of David Myers. From the enigmatically aloof love interest to parental turmoil at home, all the classic teen drama tropes are ticked off here with just enough of a twist to sustain your intrigue. What really elevates this show above the many others that riff off a similar tune is its riotous roster of characters. Sleazy, feckless tennis coach Nash alone is worth the price of admission. Watch Red Oaks on Amazon Prime