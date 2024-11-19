The Habitats Trust (THT), a not-for-profit working on conserving and restoring ecological functionality as a pathway towards human well-being, in collaboration with Dusty Foot Productions(DFP) an organisation focusing on wildlife and environment films, education and communication across India, today launched a compelling documentary film series, Stories from the Ground: Northeast India, during a special screening in Guwahati. This series of 50 short films, created by local filmmakers from the Green Hub Project, and produced by THT and DFP shines a spotlight on the extraordinary biodiversity and cultural richness of Northeast India—a region that doesn’t get the spotlight often enough.

With Stories from the Ground, The Habitats Trust aims to bring forth compelling stories from within the region, capturing the interconnectedness of its natural ecosystems and human societies. By collaborating with local storytellers, the films authentically portray the deep connection between people and the environment, offering insights essential to crafting effective, region-specific conservation strategies.

Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust, noted, “At The Habitats Trust, we believe that effective problem solving begins with understanding and collaboration. Among other things we have focused our efforts in engaging with local communities, leveraging their knowledge, and creating initiatives that address the unique challenges of each region. This series exemplifies our broader commitment to showcasing interjection of biodiversity, culture, and resilience through meaningful partnerships and storytelling. By amplifying voices from Northeast India, we aim to inspire collective action and regenerative solutions for a thriving world.”

Rita Banerji, Founder of Green Hub Project, remarked, “Through these films, we want to focus on Northeast’s rich ecological and cultural heritage in a way that is both empowering and authentic. Each story is a testament to the resilience, wisdom, and deep-rooted connections of the people here to their land.”

Imrana Khan, Director Dusty Foot Productions and Executive Producer of Stories from the Ground added, “It is our hope that this series sparks meaningful conversations and tangible action for the region’s conservation. Made by youth from the region itself helps amplify local narratives and local voices.”

The series spans 28 districts across the eight states of Northeast India and features films in 22 dialects and local languages, with English subtitles. Covering a diverse range of themes, including unique habitats, endangered species, traditional ecological knowledge, agro-biodiversity, scientific research, and innovative solutions for sustainability, the films showcase the interconnected challenges and opportunities within the region.

As part of its broader mission, The Habitats Trust uses films to build empathy for the natural world, raise awareness about conservation, and engage diverse audiences through compelling storytelling. All films from Stories from the Ground are available for free on THT’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@thehabitatstrust), alongside more than 100 other films in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi and Marathi. This extensive collection highlights the tireless efforts of scientists, researchers, communities, and grassroots conservationists dedicated to protecting our planet’s species and habitats.

The Habitats Trust’s commitment to regional expertise and collaboration extends beyond storytelling. Sub-Himalayan grasslands and lowland rainforests of the Northeast are critical ecosystems for both humans and wildlife, and face existential crises due to human pressures. THT works with multiple partners such as Conservation Initiatives, Aaranyak and Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust on these habitats with a focus on key species namely Hoolock Gibbon, Pygmy Hog, Bengal Florican and grasses across all seven states, and fills in gaps in technology and expertise as needed in the region.

About The Habitats Trust: Founded in 2018 by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Shikhar Malhotra, the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, The Habitats Trust is working towards protecting natural habitats and their indigenous species of flora and fauna through strategic partnerships, sustainable on-ground efforts, engaging technology for conservation and generating conservation awareness. The Trust aims to conserve and restore ecological functionality as a pathway towards human well-being. It works with a special focus on the conservation of lesser-known species and habitats that are threatened, but often neglected and are in urgent need of conservation attention.

