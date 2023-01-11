The return of Myles Powell and how it affects the PBA Finals

MANILA, Philippines—The return of Myles Powell became the latest twist in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals that the Bay Area Dragons will try to extend and force a Game 7 on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Powell’s late entry in the title series against Barangay Ginebra came after an eventful campaign for the 6-foot-2 guard and the Dragons as a guest team in the midseason tournament.

Much-needed asset

Bay Area notified the league of its decision to bring back Powell before Tuesday’s 12 noon deadline. Obviously, the move naturally was made after 6-foot-10 Andrew Nicholson rolled his ankle late in Game 3 and missed the next two outings.

But Powell appears to be a much-needed asset at the backcourt spot, with Glen Yang’s status uncertain due to a sprained ankle in Game 4.

Yang missed Bay Area’s 101-91 loss in Game 5, and coach Brian Goorjian was forced to use multiple players to fill the gap left by his main playmaker.

Bay Area special arrangements

PBA rules state that teams can only bring back their original import once, but Bay Area is an exemption as part of arrangements made for the Hong Kong-based team to take part as a guest team in the second conference.

Powell is back for a third time after playing the first four games and the last four of the eliminations before the Dragons went to Nicholson for the playoffs due to his foot injury.

Isn’t Powell still out with an injury?

Powell was replaced by Nicholson after getting hurt in preparing for the playoffs. Goorjian said that the former NBA guard was “never an option” for the rest of the campaign since his recovery will take a maximum of two months.

Bay Area has been mum if Powell’s foot is good enough for him to see action since deciding to put him on the active roster. That question will be known once Game 6 starts.

How good is Powell?

Powell has a big part in Bay Area’s road to the PBA Finals with his quickness and ability to knock down shots in an instant.

He averaged 37.3 points on 48 percent shooting with 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals, and many see him as one of the strong Best Import candidates if Bay Area players were allowed to win individual awards.

And another key stat? The Dragons won all eight games with Powell on the floor.

How will Ginebra approach Powell’s return?

Ginebra never faced Powell when the two teams faced off in the eliminations. Coach Tim Cone already said during the series that the Gin Kings had mapped out different strategies in the event Powell suits up.

Possible players that Cone may tap to try and limit Powell are Best Player of the Conference winner Scottie Thompson and Nards Pinto.

