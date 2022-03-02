The Yellow Turtle hosted Zero Discrimination Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Apeksha Lahiri, the owner of South Kolkata’s populour Asian Dining and Cafe, The Yellow Turtle, hosted an interactive session titled “Turn the Odd into Even: The Power Is Deep Within”, an initiative to raise awareness about HIV infected individuals on the occasion of Zero Discrimination Day.



The interactive session was carried forward in the presence of individuals who have been living full and long lives with HIV, with the support of the NGO SAATHII. Other members of the said esteemed organization like Kishore Shaw ( President of Bengal Network of People Living with HIV- BNP+) & Sukanta Banerjee (Jassi) (Founder Member of Amitie Trust) & Lakshmi Roy, (Member of BNP+).

Sudha Jha, Regional Program Officer of SAATHII who joined them to support the cause from the organization’s end.



The other personalities of stature like Mr. Sambaran Banerjee, cricket coach, former National Selector and winning Captain of Ranji Trophy and Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, Actor, Director, Film and TV enthusiast and Co- founder of Uribaba were also present.

The event was solely designed to offer support and solidarity to those living with the disease, education for those trying to prevent transmission of the disease, and remembrance for those who have lost their battle to the virus.

The event was followed by a general discussion where the invitees interacted with other guests, explaining the importance of such sessions for the betterment of the society at large.