Thirdy Ravena happy to see Filipinos thrive in B.League after All-Star experience

MANILA, Philippines—Thirdy Ravena believes the B.League as an alternative career pathway for Filipino basketball players has come a long way since he made the bold move to turn pro in Japan three years ago.

Ravena blazed a trail by becoming the first Asian import in the B.League when he inked a deal with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Ravena’s decision sparked an influx of Filipino talent in Japan where the likes of Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Matthew Wright and most recently former University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo are signed.

On Friday, Filipino imports led the Asia All-Stars to a 118-114 victory over the Rising Stars in the B.League All-Star festivities.

“I came here alone. [I was] a lone Filipino and to see this [All-Star game] right now with everybody here is a testament to how amazing the B.League is, not just for the Japanese players but us Asians, as well,” said Thirdy in an interview with the B.League.

“Giving us this opportunity is a big factor for us. I’m very happy to have my brothers and I’m very happy to represent the country here. Even though I’m playing far away from home, I’m still representing the flag and carrying it wherever I go,” he added.

Thirdy was joined by seven other Filipinos on the Asia All-Stars squad. Wright, the former PBA standout who now plays for Kyoto, was the top performing Filipino import after finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Just recently, Thirdy reached a milestone by becoming the first Filipino import to score a total of 1,000 career points in the B.League.

“We thank you all (Filipinos) so much for your support and we hope you continue to support us and all our club teams.”

