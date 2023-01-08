Thirdy Ravena reaches milestone in B.League

Thirdy Ravena

Thirdy Ravena. Photo from San-En NeoPhoenix

MANILA, Philippines—Thirdy Ravena reached a milestone in the Japan B.League on Saturday. 

In San-En Neophoenix’s defeat against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 84-74, Ravena served as a silver lining after chalking up a total of 1000 career points in the league as an Asian import.

The former Ateneo standout finished with 22 points and four assists in the loss.

“1,000 🖤 Wouldn’t be possible without all my teammates, the trust of the club and coaching staff, and of course, all our boosters! We’re just getting started!” Ravena posted on social media.

The 26-year-old Ravena blazed a trail in 2020 when he became the first Asian import to sign with a Japanese division 1 team.

He made his B.League debut on November 7, 2020. In his first game as a pro, Ravena scored 13 points and helped San-En beat Shimane Susanoo Magic, 83-82.

Ravena is averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his third season in the B.League.

