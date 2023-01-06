Tickets for Gilas’ final home game in Fiba qualifiers to go on sale Sunday

MANILA, Philippines—The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has released ticket prices for the upcoming final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers next month.

As announced on their Facebook page on Thursday, tickets will go on sale on Sunday for Gilas Pilipinas’s games against Lebanon and Jordan in the sixth and final window.

Both games will take place at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Courtside VVIP tickets will be worth P16,300 while Courtside VIP seats will be selling for P9,800 pesos.

The Patron section of the arena will be divided into three sections with different prices, namely Gold (2,500 pesos), Silver (1,700 pesos) and Bronze (1,100 pesos).

For the cheaper seats, the lower box will be administering a free seating system, which will cost viewers P300 pesos while general admission spots will be sold for 100.

Support Gilas Pilipinas in the final window!The Philippine men’s basketball team will be playing at home in the final… Posted by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas – SBP on Thursday, January 5, 2023

The last time Gilas played on home soil was in August, when a Jordan Clarkson-led squad annihilated Saudi Arabia, 84-46, in the Fiba Asian qualifying round at Mall of Asia Arena.

The event played host to over 19,829 basketball enthusiasts.

The SBP and Gilas expect that number to increase as the Philippine Arena has a seating capacity of 55,000.

“I know Filipinos got my back and I got theirs as well. I appreciate everybody. We’re just getting started. (So), support us, support the coaching staff, and support everybody,” said Clarkson in the same game after finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

