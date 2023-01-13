Tin Tiamzon retires from volleyball after F2 exit, honors coach Ramil de Jesus

MANILA, Philippines—Tin Tiamzon officially announced her departure from the sport of volleyball on Thursday.

After being announced as one of six players let go by F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League, Tiamzon took to Instagram to formally announce her retirement from the sport.

“This may not have been the ending that I wanted, but it was the ending that I needed. I thank each person who has been part of my seven-year journey in La Salle and F2, you all have made an impact on who I am today,” she said.

Alongside the open hitter, Dzi Gervacio, Des Clemente, Chloe Cortez, Alex Cabanos and Rem Cailing also parted ways with the Cargo Movers.

Tiamzon may not have won a PVL crown with her run under F2, but she had a fruitful collegiate career with the Lady Archers, prior to turning professional.

The La Sallian was a part of the team’s three-peat from Seasons 78 to 80. Her final season in the UAAP was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Season 82.

So her thanking La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus in her retirement post came as no surprise.

“Coach Ramil, you’ve brought out the best and the worst in me. For that, I will always be grateful for the patience, dedication, and tough love that you have given me,” said the 25-year old.

“You have pushed me past my limits and onto great heights I never even imagined of achieving,” she added.

Much like Tiamzon, Cabanos and Cortez also announced their retirement soon after their release from F2.

