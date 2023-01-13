TNT starts new PBA 3×3 conference without Almond Vosotros

MANILA, Philippines—TNT will begin its bid for another PBA 3×3 championship starting Saturday in Leg 1 of the final conference of the tournament’s second season at Robinson’s Novaliches.

Since Tropang Giga came out as the victors in the last conference, they will headline Leg 1 Pool A which will have also have Pioneer Elastopainters and Blackwater.

Last season’s runner-ups, Cavitex Braves, will be leading Pool B as they are grouped with San Miguel and Northport.

J&T Platinum completes Pool C with Brgy. Ginebra and Terrafirma while Pool D comprises Platinum Karaoke, Meralco and Purefoods.

TNT, who will play without lead gunner Almond Vosotros, will look to win its third-straight conference plum with Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza.

Vosotros was given a break by his team after playing without relief for five straight conferences

Pioneer and Blackwater will open the games as the first matchup for Season 2.

Out of the 12 teams joining the tourney, eight teams will advance to the knockout round on Sunday.

The winners will take home P100,000 in prize money.

RELATED STORIES