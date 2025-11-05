Trehan Iris Partners with SPA L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE to Launch a Provencal Wellness Sanctuary in Gurugram

Trehan Iris, a pioneer in wellness-centric real estate, has partnered with the iconic French wellness brand SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE to introduce a Provençal-inspired wellness sanctuary at its flagship development in Delhi-NCR. This collaboration brings globally recognised, sensorial wellness experiences into a premium residential community—redefining modern urban living by integrating holistic well-being within the comforts of home.

Trehan Iris SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE



More than a brand association, the collaboration reflects a shared vision to weave holistic well-being into modern lifestyles. Rooted in L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE’s heritage and Trehan Iris’s wellness-driven philosophy, the spa is envisioned as a serene, sensorial environment that brings together time-honoured rituals and restorative therapies, inspired by the natural beauty of Provence.



“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating transformative spaces that go beyond just luxury living—spaces that nourish the being.



SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE stands for purity, heritage, and holistic wellness, and we’re proud to bring its globally acclaimed standards to our flagship development in Delhi NCR,” said Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris.



“Guided by the belief that ‘prevention is better than cure,’ the spa offers a unique blend of Indian and Mediterranean wellness traditions—ranging from Swedish, Balinese, and Lomi-Lomi to Shiatsu, Reiki, and Korean therapies—delivering a truly rejuvenating experience.”



The spa will feature signature treatments developed in collaboration with L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE laboratories and research institutes. These therapies span across four core wellness pillars: Longevity, to nourish and rejuvenate; Regeneration, to restore energy through art of sleep; Balance, to foster emotional equilibrium; and Vitality, to revive and revitalise. Together, they offer a seamless blend of science and sensorial indulgence, tailored for modern urban living.



Residents will have exclusive access to globally acclaimed wellness experiences, delivered through hand-performed therapies and curated sequences. Treatments include the award-winning Relaxing Aromachologie Massage, the Sleep and Reset Massage with efficacy validated by the European Sleep Center, and the Immortelle Divine Secret facial, designed to reveal natural skin radiance. Detoxifying options such as the Almond Detox Massage and Provence-inspired body scrubs and wraps promote holistic renewal. These are complemented by reflexology, rejuvenation therapies, bespoke couple journeys, and curated wellness packages—ensuring consistency, authenticity, and world-class excellence at every touchpoint.



Commenting on this tie up –Carol WU, the Hospitality and Spa APAC Director, SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE said – “We are truly excited to partner with Trehan Iris to bring a Provençal wellness sanctuary to Delhi NCR. At SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE, we believe in offering authentic, immersive experiences rooted in natural well-being and timeless rituals. Trehan Iris’ design philosophy which blends refined luxury with thoughtful functionality, perfectly complements our brand ethos. Their vision of creating lifestyle destinations that embrace wellness, beauty, and comfort aligns beautifully with our purpose. This collaboration marks a shared commitment to delivering holistic rejuvenation in a space that celebrates nature, elegance, and serenity. We look forward to creating an exceptional wellness experience for discerning residents an escape into relaxation and inner balance.”



This partnership highlights a shared, long-term commitment to excellence. Trehan Iris and L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE are making significant strategic investments to bring this vision to life. Trehan Iris will craft interiors that reflect SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE’s globally recognised design sensibilities, while L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE will provide end-to-end support—including design consultancy, service training, and operational oversight—to ensure the experience is delivered to the highest international standards.



The project is expected to commence around 2028. With this launch, Trehan Iris and SPA L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE invite residents to experience a new paradigm of urban wellness – where the serenity of Provence meets the vibrancy of Gurugram.