TVS Motor Company Achieves its Highest Ever Monthly Sales in October 2025

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 543,557 units in October 2025 with a growth of 11% as against 489,015 units in October 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 478,159 units in October 2024 to 525,150 units in October 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 390,489 units in October 2024 to 421,631 units in October 2025.



Motorcycle registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 230,822 units in October 2024 to 266,715 units in October 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 7% with sales increasing from 193,439 units in October 2024 to 205,919 units in October 2025.

Electric Vehicle

EV registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 29,308 units in October 2024 to 32,387 units in October 2025. While the retails continue to be robust, magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

International Business

The Company’s sales in international business registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 95,708 units in October 2024 to 115,806 units in October 2025. Two-wheeler sales grew by 18% increasing from 87,670 units in October 2024 to 103,519 units in October 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 70% with sales increasing from 10,856 units in October 2024 to 18,407 units in October 2025.



About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.