Q2FY26 Sales grows by 22%

Sales in September 2025 grows by 12%

TVS Motor Company, during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, registered the highest ever quarterly sales of 15.07 Lakh units. The two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 11.90 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 14.54 Lakh units in Q2FY26. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 41% with sales increasing from 0.38 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 0.53 Lakh units in Q2FY26. Total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 3.09 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 4.00 Lakh units in Q2FY26.

September 2025 Sales Update

The Company recorded monthly sales of 541,064 units in September 2025 with a growth of 12% as against 482,495 units in September 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 471,792 units in September 2024 to 523,923 units in September 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 12% with sales increasing from 369,138 units in September 2024 to 413,279 units in September 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 229,268 units in September 2024 to 249,621 units in September 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 186,751 units in September 2024 to 218,928 units in September 2025.

Electric Vehicle

EV registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 28,901 units in September 2024 to 31,266 units in September 2025. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

International Business

The Companys total exports registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 111,007 units in September 2024 to 122,108 units in September 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 8% with sales increasing from 102,654 units in September 2024 to 110,644 units in September 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 60% with sales increasing from 10,703 units in September 2024 to 17,141 units in September 2025.

